‘The Boys’: 3 Spinoff Series We’d Love to See

By Amanda Mullen
 4 days ago

The Boys Season 3 just recently ended its run, and the cast of the Prime Video series is already gearing up to film season 4. Before the fourth season arrives, we’ll get spinoff series Gen V , which will follow college-aged Supes navigating The Boys’ universe. If that project goes well, Prime Video could greenlight more content in this world. And we’d love to see these three spinoffs join The Boys franchise.

A Payback prequel would make a great ‘The Boys’ spinoff

Joel Labelle, Nathan Mitchell, Laurie Holden, Jack Doolan, Kristin Booth, and Ryan Blakely in ‘The Boys’ | Prime Video

When considering what other spinoff series The Boys creators could come up with, a Payback prequel seems like the most obvious choice. For one, it’d be fun to see Jensen Ackles taking on a more central role as Soldier Boy . He nailed the part in The Boys Season 3, and he could no doubt lead a series of his own. Of course, that’s not the only reason a Payback prequel would work.

Characters like Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) , Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), and Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely) would all make for a fascinating cast. And their story could easily lead into the original series. A spinoff could dive deeper into Vought’s decision to do away with Soldier Boy, as well as the team dynamics that led to Payback’s role in his downfall.

Victoria Neuman would make a compelling lead

Soldier Boy isn’t the only character from The Boys whose backstory would make for an interesting spinoff series. The show has thrown a lot of twists our way when it comes to Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) boss is revealed to be a Supe with connections to Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) and some worrisome ambitions.

The main series still has questions to answer when it comes to Victoria Neuman. However, it could be interesting to see her backstory brought to life. With a power like hers, there’s no doubt some interesting stuff to explore in her past. That’s not to mention all the scheming she’s done to become a high-profile figure in the first place.

‘The Boys’ could tackle the early days of The Seven

Any spinoff series taking place directly before The Boys would have to be short-lived. However, we’d still welcome a prequel about the early days of The Seven. When Starlight (Erin Moriarty) first joins the team, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) tells her that she once held similar values and ambitions. Her time with Vought left her feeling jaded, but it’d be interesting to see what Maeve was like before The Seven wore her down.

Likewise, The Boys Presents: Diabolical gives fans a taste of Homelander’s (Antony Starr) early days on the team — and they seem chaotic at best. Watching him become more and more corrupted could prove an entertaining ride. And it would provide even more context for his journey in the original series.

