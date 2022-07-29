Impact News: Killer Kelly Makes Impact Return, Eddie Edwards Beats Ace Austin

411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
Bobby Lashley Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have Shoulder Surgery Before Wrestlemania
In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that Vince McMahon wanted him to get shoulder surgery before Wrestlemania, but he refused. Lashley was written out of storylines at Elimination Chamber due to a shoulder issue, but returned just before Wrestlemania to challenge Omos. He...
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
Controversial Ending Concludes Smackdown Women’s Title Match At WWE Summerslam
Liv Morgan is still technically the Smackdown Women’s Champion after WWE Summerslam, but not without controversy. Ronda Rousey dominated the match and looked to win with an armbar, but Morgan moved her into a pinfall for the three count. However, the replay showed that Morgan tapped out before the three, meaning she technically should have lost. After the match, Rousey attacked Morgan and put her in the armbar. She then attacked referee Dan Engler and put him in an armbar as well.
Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
Teal Piper Pays Tribute to Her Father on Anniversary of His Passing
– Ariel Teal Toombs, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper, released a video on her YouTube channel today to pay tribute to her father. Roddy Piper passed away seven years ago today at the age of 61. You can see her video speaking about the late, great Roddy Piper below:
Slimmer’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 Review
Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 Report. We are live in beautiful Nashville, Tennessee. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by breaking down the entire card before heading to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. Next up is a video package for Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin followed by a video package for The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day. We head to a video package for Logan Paul vs. The Miz before breaking down the card one more time.
WWE Summerslam Match Reportedly Cut Short For Time Reasons
As previously reported, the WWE booked a ‘controversial’ finish to their Smackdown women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan at Summerslam. The match ended with Morgan getting the pinfall but tapping out at 2 to Rousey’s submission. The match ran for a little over...
Various News: Sheamus Reunites With Claudio Castagnoli, WWE Now’s Full Summerslam Preview, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed he reunited with Claudio Castagnoli, his former tag team partner in The Bar. Claudio had his ROH World title with him. He wrote: “He didn’t just set the bar, he is… @ClaudioCSRO”. – WWE has posted the following highlights...
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
Impact Wrestling News: Ric Flair Moment of the Week, Scott D’Amore on Attending Fandom Party at SDCC, Turning Point 2006 Full Video
– Impact Wrestling released the latest Ric Flair Moment of the Week for Starrcast V:. – Impact’s Scott D’Amore, Rosemary, and Madison Rayne attended the Fandom party at SDCC 2022 earlier this month. D’Amore commented on the event via Twitter:. – Lastly, Impact released the following vintage...
Medical Update On Ric Flair Following Last Match PPV
A new report has an update on Ric Flair following his bloody final bout at Ric Flair’s Last Match. As noted earlier, Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a match that saw him heavily bleed. According to PWInsider, doctors were waiting for him...
The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles At WWE Summerslam (Clips)
Their match at Money in the Bank had a controversial finish but Summerslam did not, as The Usos cleanly beat the Street Profits. With Jeff Jarrett as the guest referee, the Usos hit a 1D on Angelo Dawkins to pick up the victory. The Usos have been Smackdown tag team...
Join 411’s Live Ric Flair’s Last Match Coverage
Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’d be lying if I said that I was always excited about the idea of this show. Ric Flair setting foot into a wrestling ring and trying to have a match at the age of 73 isn’t exactly my idea of a good time. I’d planned on not giving the show any of my interest, but three things changed my mind.
Bianca Belair On Her Relationship With Becky Lynch, How Lynch Has Pushed WWE Women’s Division Forward
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport prior to WWE SummerSlam, Bianca Belair discussed her journey back to Raw Women’s title, her relationship with Becky Lynch, and much more. You can read her comments below. Bianca Belair on her journey back to Raw Women’s title: “In...
WWE Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the first matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company has announced an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Mysterios for tonight’s show, along with two triple threat matches to determine a #1 contender for Bobby Lashley’s US Championship.
Note On Marked Off Seats For WWE Summerslam Event
Wrestling Inc reports that there are seats at Nissan Stadium in Nashville which are covered and marked off. However, this was intentional on the part of WWE. WWE set up the seating for Summerslam like a TV taping and never planned on selling 60,000 to fill the venue. As previously reported, event sold a little over 35,000 tickets as of yesterday.
