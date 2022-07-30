ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ko9Hy_0gx2nppX00

You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality.

Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years.

It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner, a span that stretches back to April 15 when a Tennessee player matched all of the game’s six numbers.

The $1.28 million prize is for players who are paid with the annuity option, which makes 30 annual payments that stretch over 29 years. Nearly all jackpot winners choose the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The jackpot is the latest focus of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world for centuries.

Across the U.S., state lottery systems use lottery revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. With the big Mega Millions jackpot, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.

Comments / 53

J M
4d ago

You have zero chance of winning if you dont play! Spend a couple dollars and have fun day dreaming about what you will do if you won! <3

Reply
28
Larry Fair
4d ago

I bought a bunch and gave them out as gifts. Even though people have almost no chance of winning, it buys the dream for a few minutes. Gave some to the day shift at my local Wawa. I hope they win!!!

Reply
7
Lori Woo
4d ago

What a rip that it's only half if cashed out (which is still a lot) but doesn't seem right or honest when they got the cash for sales.

Reply(1)
5
CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line

UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
LOTTERY
