Planning and zoning meeting on Duane Arnold Solar Project lasts for hours

BCTGM Local 100G strikes against Ingredion Inc.
Cedar Rapids — BCTGM Local 100G, whom represents 123 members, went on strike Monday afternoon against Ingredion Inc. The strike came after the negotiating committee did not recommend the contract, anticipated it being voted down, and held a strike vote. The vote was carried out at 8 a.m. Monday...
Iowa's News Now Back-to-School supplies drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now is partnering with the Salvation Army, American Legion Club 1976, and Randy's Flooring to help kids in our area prepare to head back to the classroom. Our Iowa's News Now Back-to-School Drive is Wednesday, August 3rd. You can...
Beat the heat: Heat relief locations in eastern Iowa
Mother Nature is about to turn up the heat in eastern Iowa this next week with temperatures in the 90's expected and even higher 'feels like' temperatures. Here are all the heat-relief stations listed in Linn County according to the county's emergency management department. Heat Relief Locations by Michael Howell...
Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec to host Back 2 School Bash
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced on Monday they will host the Back 2 School Bash. The event is intended to celebrate going back to school but, does not provide a full school supply list for attendees. The event includes:. Pool admission - $2.00.
Willie Ray's Q Shack heads to Kentucky amid flooding
Cedar Rapids — Willie Ray's Q Shack announced Monday evening they will be heading to Kentucky to assist flooding victims. Heavy rains battered the commonwealth over the past week, causing significant flooding and destroying communities in eastern Kentucky. Something eastern Iowans can relate to from the 2008 Flood. The...
Inaugural "Smokin' in the Grass" Backyard BBQ contest announced in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Barbeque lovers will get the chance to face off, with a chance at $2,000, during the inaugural "Smokin' in the Grass" Backyard BBQ contest. The event will be held at the Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens Backyard Barbeque Contest on Saturday,...
Report: "Ghost gun" used in Maquoketa Caves State Park triple homicide
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There are new details about the weapon used to kill a father, mother and six year old girl at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Sources close to the investigation tell the Des Moines register the Nebraska suspect used a homemade weapon known as a ghost gun.
"Ghost guns" like the one used in Maquoketa, easy to get and assemble
Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt were killed at their campsite in Jackson County on July 22nd. Nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt survived the shooting. Monday a new report from the Des Moines Register claims the suspect built a gun himself. We've talked about these before. They're called "ghost guns." Iowa DCI isn't...
Iowa DCI identifies driver who shot at Cedar Rapids Police officers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the driver who shot at police officers in Cedar Rapids early Saturday morning. 23-year old Brandon Nelson of Cedar Rapids was pulled over shortly before 4 am on July 30th on in the 2200...
Oxford firefighter recovering from 3rd degree burns after house fire
OXFORD, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Oxford Mayor Heather Johnson is thanking one of the city's firefighters and wishing him a speedy recovery, after he suffered burns fighting a house fire Friday. Johnson posted that Travis Walters got 3rd degree burns battling a blaze in Cosgrove. Johnson says...
Iowa Football season home opener is SOLD OUT
Only one Iowa home football game still has tickets available. All home games are now SOLD OUT, save Nebraska on November 25th on Black Friday. The sellouts include games against South Dakota State (Sept. 3), Iowa State (Sept. 10), Nevada (Sept. 17), Michigan (Oct. 1), Northwestern (Oct. 29) and Wisconsin (Nov. 12).
"Clash at Kinnick": Local high schools to open football season at home of the Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Battle for Zeus will take place under the lights at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, August 26. Iowa City City High football announced Monday their opening game will be played at the 69,000+ seat stadium against the Liberty Lightning. According to Little Hawk football, it...
