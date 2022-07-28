2022 ACC Football Championship Game to kickoff in primetime

fbschedules.com
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
KFC New Menu Item for 2022Cadrene Heslop
Anderson commits to Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. Clemson, LSU and North Carolina were among the other schools considered by Anderson, who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 5-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. Among all prospects from the Palmetto State, he’s listed No. 2 overall.
lincolntimesnews.com
Post 100 gets past Gaston, advances to state tourney
It took nearly 27 hours, but Cherryville Post 100 overcame a 5-run deficit to defeat the Gaston Braves in Game 6 by a score of 8-7 in eight innings on Tuesday and win the best-of-7 series four games to two. With the series win, Cherryville advances to the Area IV...
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
Steak 48 tops ranking of favorite Charlotte restaurants
CHARLOTTE — Steak 48 remains one of Charlotte’s most sought-after reservations. The 11,500-square-foot restaurant in Apex SouthPark has become “the” place to celebrate special events and family milestones since opening in late 2020. “I don’t think our restaurant is busy or popular on it its own....
wccbcharlotte.com
Bloop! There It Is
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Finally Friday means we’re looking back at the highlights and lowlights of the week with Bloop! There It Is! See the tease that made Derek and Lauren lose it on air.
Check Your Tickets! $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Charlotte, Mooresville
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two lucky Mega Millions ticketholders in the Charlotte area are set to cash in on a big payday. $1 million tickets in Charlotte and Mooresville won big in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, the North Carolina State Lottery reported Saturday morning. Mega Millions jackpot pending, lists winner in Illinois The […]
WBTV
Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord
A candlelight vigil was held in memory of Erica Parsons on Saturday. Eric Thomas and Steve Crump surprise Maureen O'Boyle on her last day. Longtime WBTV Meteorologist and reporter Steve Crump surprised Maureen O'Boyle on her last day at WBTV.
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition
DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: Video Of 5-Year-Old In Chucky Costume Goes Viral
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to more than $1B after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. Although no one hit the jackpot, there were eight tickets that won $1M each. The next drawing is this Friday at 11P. If there is a winning ticket, it will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s 20 year history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was more than $1.5B. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina in October 2018.
secretcharlotte.co
7 Iconic Burgers Around Charlotte That You Have To Try
Looking for American’s favorite dish? Look no further than the burger, a delicacy of meat, cheese, and veggies in between two buns. Whether you like them done the classic, old-schooled diner way or in an innovative way made with Black Angus, Wagyu, or Black Beans, you’ll devour these 7 iconic burgers in Charlotte.
thecharlottepost.com
Back in the saddle: Memorial ride honors cowboy Bobby Martin Sr.
Back in the saddle: Memorial ride honors cowboy Bobby Martin Sr. Horseback procession through the Druid Hills community. Horseback riders took to the streets of Druid Hills on July 16 to honor the memory of Bobby Martin Sr. with a procession. An annual northwest Charlotte appreciation event launched more than...
thecharlottepost.com
It's a hairy situation as inflation drives up the cost of styling services
It's a hairy situation as inflation drives up the cost of styling services. Fees for products and equipment often passed on to customers. Barber Rodney White trims a customer's hair at Premier Lounge Grooming in Charlotte. The rising cost of equipment and material is leading to higher prices for hair services.
country1037fm.com
Extras Needed For Movie Being Filmed In Charlotte, NC
A casting agency is currently looking for background actors for a comedy movie that’s being filmed in Charlotte. According to WSOC-TV, film crews were spotted in North Davidson on Monday. Also spotted were Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. They are the three-person comedy collective, Please Don’t Destroy, from “Saturday Night Live.”
wccbcharlotte.com
7 Interestingly Delicious Oddities To Try In The QC
CHARLOTTE, N.C – Charlotte is full of fascinating foods, as it’s become a hub for its dining options. Here are the top 7 yummy oddities being eaten around Charlotte. Ready to expand your taste palate?. Coming in at number one is, Squid ink pasta from Pasta Provisions. Yep,...
It's hard to believe, but in at least one way, Mecklenburg's population is shrinking
Sometimes you fly past a stray fact, like a deer on the side of the interstate, and it takes a minute to process what you saw. It’s taken me a little time to make sense of something our friends at The Charlotte Ledger reported the other day. Here’s the fact: More people are choosing to leave Mecklenburg County than choosing to move here.
CMS says NC state law is reason behind late start to school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will head back to class on Aug. 29, and that date has many parents wondering why school isn't starting sooner. Many parents have reached out to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team to find out why CMS is getting such a late start this year. The number of questions led to CMS posting about it on Facebook, explaining it's the latest start in district history and that the district can't control it.
WBTV
Charlotte contractor facing massive debt transfers unfinished homes to subcontractor
The homicide took place at an apartment complex on Camp Greene Street around 5 p.m. on July 5. ‘24 Hours of Booty’ expected to draw hundreds to Charlotte’s Myers Park to benefit cancer survivors. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s a 24-hour party centered on those fighting the good...
WBTV
Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors
A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
Soon South End will no longer smell like donuts, but Pineville will
Carolina Foods is building a new facility in Pineville, just a few miles south of its South End location. What’s happening: The new facility will open by 2023 and operate in tandem with the South End location until 2024 when the decades-old factory will close. Why it matters: Founded in 1934, Carolina Foods is one […] The post Soon South End will no longer smell like donuts, but Pineville will appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
