Arizona Incident News

Arizona Wildfire alert: C3 update 2022-07-29

 4 days ago
Colt-C3 Fire 7-25-22

Last updated: Thu, 28 Jul 2022 22:16:14

Incident is 72% contained.

On Thursday morning, July 21, 2022, Hualapai Tribal Forestry personnel investigated smoke plumes on the East Side of the Hualapai Reservation. Hualapai Wildland Fire Management arrived at the fire incident near Prospect Valley at 11:30 a.m. The incident is ongoing with no estimate of containment at this time. 

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the C3 Fire on Monday, July 25 at 6 a.m.  On Friday July 29, 2022 at 0800 the Hualapai Indian Reservation will lift all Fire Restrictions. 

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Welcome rain 7-25-22
Deer benefit from the rain 7-25-222
C3 Fire with Low Behavior after the rain 7-25-222
C3 Fire with Low Fire Behavior 7-25-222
C3 Fire Aerial Photo 7-25-222
Firefighting personnel at briefing map 7-25-22
Briefing Breakout at ICP 7-25-2022

