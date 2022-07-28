ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Where is smoke in the Boise area coming from? New, old wildfires burn across Idaho

By Catherine Odom
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Possible drowning at Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
ADA COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho

Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s Rep. Simpson made 15 funding requests for state projects — then voted against them

Thirteen community projects across eastern and southern Idaho could receive funding under a U.S. House of Representatives appropriations bill that passed the House on July 20, despite both of Idaho’s representatives voting against it. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, made requests for funding for 15 Idaho community projects from his 2nd Congressional District to be […] The post Idaho’s Rep. Simpson made 15 funding requests for state projects — then voted against them appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midvale, ID
County
Washington County, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
State
Washington State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lakeland’s armed guard program — Idaho’s first — is here to stay

Originally published July 26 on IdahoEdNews.org. Every year, an unusual item is on the Lakeland Joint School District’s shopping list: ammunition. The bullets and shells are for the district’s four armed guards, who work with three school resource officers to patrol and protect Lakeland’s 11 schools. The district initiated the program in the fall of 2018, becoming the first in Idaho to bring armed guards into schools. Twin Falls School District is set to follow suit after its board approved a similar initiative last week.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

U.S. Forest Service: Moose fire was 'human caused'

SALMON, Idaho — U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations have determined the cause of the moose fire, which was first spotted July 17 and is now estimated at 45,137 acres, to be human-caused. The specific cause and the events around the fire are still under investigation, but investigators...
SALMON, ID
KIVI-TV

Dangerous heat this weekend along I-84 corridor in Idaho

More hot and dry days in store for the weekend...perhaps the hottest temperatures of the year in southern Idaho. It's exhausting to experience day after day of extreme heat - but next week cooler temperatures are in store. Yippee!. Let's get into it. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Idaho Statesman#Caldwell#The Boise Blm#Payette National Forest#Council Fire Department
Idaho's Newschannel 7

BPD looking for missing Boise man

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday. James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Heat advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Sunday

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for eastern Idaho between noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Hot temperatures of 95 to 103 degrees are expected in many areas following poor overnight cooling on Saturday. The advisory, which was also issued in western...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Ada County man still missing; last seen in Boise County, July 27

James Daly, an Ada County man, has been missing in Boise County since July 27. Daly is 6'1", 200 lbs with grey hair and blue eyes, according to the Boise Police Department. He was last seen at a family member's home, before leaving the premises in the morning and saying he would be near Idaho City, according to a missing person's poster provided by his family. The Boise Police Department confirmed his cell phone was last pinged near Idaho City on July 27 around 5:15 p.m.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Many 'pro-life' activists want exceptions for life of the mother, counter to Idaho GOP platform

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Earlier in July, the Idaho Republican Party proposed adding language to its platform to show support for life-of-the-mother abortion exceptions. Delegates rejected the language in a vote, and the Republican Party Platform, a guiding document for elected officials, will show support for a complete ban on abortions.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

It's hotter in Boise than it used to be - here's why

BOISE — Hot days are more than just uncomfortable - they’re a threat to human life - especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event. Though heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day weather variation, as the earth’s climate warms due to global emissions they’re getting worse according to NASA Climate. Heat becomes more severe and frequent in a warming world.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Workers Brave Extreme Heat Wave To Serve Our Community

Whether you live in Caldwell, Boise, or Mountain Home, the weekend news is too big to ignore. Our state is under a historic heatwave, temperatures well into the triple digits for several days. For most of us, mere mortals who work inside will never have to appreciate the dangers outside workers will face during this record-setting heat event.
BOISE, ID
AOL Corp

Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow

If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
KANSAS STATE
NBCMontana

Great Pyrenees and black bear fight in Idaho residential area

KETCHUM, Idaho (KBOI) — A woman's Great Pyrenees fought with a black bear in a residential area in Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game said the woman was walking her dog near her home on July 22 when she encountered a black bear. The woman began walking away when the bear started fighting with her dog.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy