Where is smoke in the Boise area coming from? New, old wildfires burn across Idaho

www.aol.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Related
These 10 Places Were Just Named the Best Small Towns in Idaho
If there's one thing that Idaho has a lot of, it's small towns. We've introduced you to a handful with names that make us giggle, populations so small that you've likely never heard of them and some that you just want to stay away from. But which small towns are...
Post Register
Possible drowning at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
Idaho’s Rep. Simpson made 15 funding requests for state projects — then voted against them
Thirteen community projects across eastern and southern Idaho could receive funding under a U.S. House of Representatives appropriations bill that passed the House on July 20, despite both of Idaho’s representatives voting against it. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, made requests for funding for 15 Idaho community projects from his 2nd Congressional District to be […] The post Idaho’s Rep. Simpson made 15 funding requests for state projects — then voted against them appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lakeland’s armed guard program — Idaho’s first — is here to stay
Originally published July 26 on IdahoEdNews.org. Every year, an unusual item is on the Lakeland Joint School District’s shopping list: ammunition. The bullets and shells are for the district’s four armed guards, who work with three school resource officers to patrol and protect Lakeland’s 11 schools. The district initiated the program in the fall of 2018, becoming the first in Idaho to bring armed guards into schools. Twin Falls School District is set to follow suit after its board approved a similar initiative last week.
U.S. Forest Service: Moose fire was 'human caused'
SALMON, Idaho — U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations have determined the cause of the moose fire, which was first spotted July 17 and is now estimated at 45,137 acres, to be human-caused. The specific cause and the events around the fire are still under investigation, but investigators...
KIVI-TV
Dangerous heat this weekend along I-84 corridor in Idaho
More hot and dry days in store for the weekend...perhaps the hottest temperatures of the year in southern Idaho. It's exhausting to experience day after day of extreme heat - but next week cooler temperatures are in store. Yippee!. Let's get into it. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heat advisory issued for possible Sunday temps of 103 degrees in East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Sunday in East Idaho because of temps that could reach over 100 degrees. The heat advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday because of forecasted temps of between 95 and 103 degrees in the region. The weather service said conditions in East Idaho will be hot enough to cause heat related illnesses. ...
BPD looking for missing Boise man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday. James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
eastidahonews.com
Heat advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Sunday
IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for eastern Idaho between noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Hot temperatures of 95 to 103 degrees are expected in many areas following poor overnight cooling on Saturday. The advisory, which was also issued in western...
KIVI-TV
Ada County man still missing; last seen in Boise County, July 27
James Daly, an Ada County man, has been missing in Boise County since July 27. Daly is 6'1", 200 lbs with grey hair and blue eyes, according to the Boise Police Department. He was last seen at a family member's home, before leaving the premises in the morning and saying he would be near Idaho City, according to a missing person's poster provided by his family. The Boise Police Department confirmed his cell phone was last pinged near Idaho City on July 27 around 5:15 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Many 'pro-life' activists want exceptions for life of the mother, counter to Idaho GOP platform
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Earlier in July, the Idaho Republican Party proposed adding language to its platform to show support for life-of-the-mother abortion exceptions. Delegates rejected the language in a vote, and the Republican Party Platform, a guiding document for elected officials, will show support for a complete ban on abortions.
AOL Corp
California fire becomes state's largest amid stifling heat wave suspected in 7 deaths
The size of California's McKinney Fire surpassed that of a blaze to the south overnight to become the state's largest of 2022. The 51,468-acre blaze near the state's northern border has thrived on deadly heat in the Pacific Northwest that has preliminarily been linked to the deaths of seven people in Oregon.
KIVI-TV
It's hotter in Boise than it used to be - here's why
BOISE — Hot days are more than just uncomfortable - they’re a threat to human life - especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event. Though heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day weather variation, as the earth’s climate warms due to global emissions they’re getting worse according to NASA Climate. Heat becomes more severe and frequent in a warming world.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 978 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 978 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Friday. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 978 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Workers Brave Extreme Heat Wave To Serve Our Community
Whether you live in Caldwell, Boise, or Mountain Home, the weekend news is too big to ignore. Our state is under a historic heatwave, temperatures well into the triple digits for several days. For most of us, mere mortals who work inside will never have to appreciate the dangers outside workers will face during this record-setting heat event.
AOL Corp
Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow
If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
NBCMontana
Great Pyrenees and black bear fight in Idaho residential area
KETCHUM, Idaho (KBOI) — A woman's Great Pyrenees fought with a black bear in a residential area in Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game said the woman was walking her dog near her home on July 22 when she encountered a black bear. The woman began walking away when the bear started fighting with her dog.
Comments / 0