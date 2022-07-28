NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago
GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters were approaching total containment Monday of a two-week-old wildfire in rural North Texas. The multi-agency team fighting the Chalk Mountain Fire, located 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth, reported 89% containment of the 10 1/2-square-mile (27 1/3-square-kilometer) fire.
TEXAS STATE
Midland ranks among top counties in US for purchasing power

One of the highest per-capital incomes of any county in the United States helped Midland County rank as the sixth best county nationally for purchasing power, according to SmartAsset. The financial advice website showed in its annual study on the places with the most purchasing power that Midland County ranked...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros

With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

