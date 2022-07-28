ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Spotlight: The ‘mass exodus’ lie

 3 days ago
Grumpy Oldman
2d ago

What is with these teachers indoctrination our children with their political beliefs. Who in the hell do they think they are? If I found out this was happening in my child's school I'd pull them out and sue the teacher and the school district. They're hired to teach certain subjects. and there personal political beliefs are not one of the subjects they were hired for.

tom
2d ago

I knew this was a lie from the begining. It is the fake news again you can never believe the media.

Jeremy Cruiz
1d ago

This is a straight up lie. The “mass exodus” is not state-wide, it’s the Waukesha school district. Notice how they didn’t provide the numbers for the district in question? That’s because the amount of teachers who left this year is double what it was in previous years. I really don’t understand what you gain from lying about a simple fact

