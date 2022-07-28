Dapper Dudes: The Best Menswear Stores in San Francisco

www.7x7.com
The best thing to do in each San Francisco neighborhood this August
From oyster fests to underground dance parties.
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
easyreadernews.com
Travel: San Francisco’s Tastiest ‘hood, North Beach
There is no beach in San Francisco’s North Beach. There was, once upon a time, before it got filled up and replaced with streets and buildings. But what has remained constant: a huge Italian community. It’s not as big as it once was, but the spirit of the Italian culture and food lives on, in perhaps a larger way than I’ve seen in other cities.
Popular Korean restaurant in San Francisco, the Lucky Pig, permanently closes
"We are incredibly sad that we can't continue here."
berkeleyside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in July
It was a month of fireworks — from the usual eye-popping East Bay pyrotechnics on and around the Fourth, to many, many local rapid tests flaring “positive purple” thanks to the latest COVID variant BA.5. Meanwhile, piles of colorful produce hit markets and plates (the stone fruit this year…), and a surprising number of new food businesses popped onto the scene. And though this metaphor might literally explode, let’s not forget the hot sparks of contention around the shuttering of Berkeley’s long-loved Cesar, forced to go out with a bang in July after 24 years. (See tomorrow’s closings.)
The hidden yet lively Township Commons in Oakland is the waterfront park the town desperately needs
"Oakland is a waterfront city, but nobody knows it."
Outside Lands expected to draw around 75,000 people a day
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Outside Lands is raring to start this Friday, August 5. The three-day music event in Golden Gate Park is expected to attract around 75,000 people per day, according to a tweet from SFPD Richmond Station. This year’s lineup at the all-ages festival includes headliners Green Day, Post Malone, and SZA. Over […]
SFStation.com
Outside Lands 2022 Festival Preview: 15 Must-See Music Acts & Explorations
With the arrival of August, the drum beat of Outside Lands (OSL) is back; returning to its summer schedule after last year’s COVID-driven Halloween diversion. To preview this year’s festival, we’ve put together a list of 15 must-see music acts and festival explorations, in no particular order.
5 standout places to eat and drink outside in San Francisco
To find the best backyard bar on Balboa Street, look for the hanging tongs.
The San Francisco Cooking School is closing after 10 years
Demand for culinary school has decreased in general, but especially in San Francisco.
The Biz Beat: Palermo brings Sicilian cooking to San Jose
One of the greatest culinary marriages came about when dried pasta, introduced by the Arabs to Sicily in the 12th century, met tomatoes grown from seeds brought to 16th century Spanish Palermo after Hernán Cortés gathered them from Montezuma’s gardens. Regardless of its international foundations, red sauces and pasta dishes have come to define popular Italian cuisine.... The post The Biz Beat: Palermo brings Sicilian cooking to San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Oakland’s Hotbird restaurant hit with early morning burglary: 'It is frustrating as a small business owner'
The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
notquitenigella.com
House Of Carbs - Tartine Manufactory, San Francisco
Tartine is one of San Francisco’s biggest food success stories. Started in 2002 the owners Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson both won James Beard awards as pastry chef of the year and they turn out pastries and breads including their signature Morning Bun. Please note that this story was...
7x7.com
How one couple learned to sail (and caught the bug) in the Oakland Estuary
Someday, my husband Matt and I are going to sail around the world. Or so we’ve been saying since Fourth of July last year when he became inspired after reading the book Adrift. It’s the story of the only man known to survive alone at sea for over a...
travelawaits.com
9 Stunning Hikes Near San Francisco
San Francisco is a lucky city; it has it all. World-renowned beauty, a bustling waterfront, some delightful bridges, a magnificent bay, historic architecture, dynamic art, vanguard music, and neighborhoods alive with global cultures. Did I mention the seafood?. One of the great treasures San Francisco can claim is the green...
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area. 1) Orchids in the Park – San Francisco (Saturday and Sunday) 2) Waterfront Festival – Benicia (Saturday and Sunday) 3) Art...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
sfbayview.com
The Wakanda-inspired ‘Black Futures Ball’ is coming to the Bay – you ready?
The East Oakland Youth Development Center has long been a staple in the lives of young people who grew up or are growing up in what is known as Deep East Oakland. The Center, as it is affectionately called in the neighborhood, has offered summer youth programs, GED programs, college readiness programs, art programs, athletic programs, dance programs and more for eons. NBA stars from East Oakland, including NBA champ Juan Toscano Anderson and the legendary Gary “the glove” Payton, grew up in the classrooms and gym of the EOYDC.
Here's what a taste of luxury in the Bay Area could look like for a Mega Millions winner
The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1.2 billion -- the second highest jackpot in the game's history. There are many options for what to do with that money.
Hour by hour the 24th Street BART Plaza churns with illegal vendors ￼
Elderly women getting off the bus on Wednesday afternoon could barely squeeze through the crowd of vendors that lined the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Mission and 24th Streets. Some of the vendors appeared agitated and skittish; others, comatose. I lived two blocks away from the plaza for 20 years and never in that time did the 24th Street Plaza look so chaotic.
