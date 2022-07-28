ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

VIDEO: Portales man sentenced to 5 years in prison for chasing woman with machete

KFDA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newschannel10.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Clovis man arrested for kidnapping following SWAT standoff

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a SWAT situation in west Clovis is over, but it only ended after the SWAT team went inside the suspect’s home to get him out. Officers were sent out just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of North Hull Street. When they arrived, they found the two victims […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man arrested after Clovis SWAT standoff Saturday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Clovis Police Department, Jesse Gomez was arrested by the Clovis Police Department, after the department and Gomez were involved in a SWAT standoff Saturday afternoon. According to the release, around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block […]
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

1 dead after motorcycle crash involving semi in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash involving a semi on US 54 in Quay County. According to the release, on July 30 at around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to US 54 about a motorcyclist who had crashed into a semi.
QUAY COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portales, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Portales, NM
KRQE News 13

Juvenile charged with murder in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has charged a juvenile in the murder of 22-year-old Victor Davila and the shootings of two other women. Just before 1 a.m. on July 9, Clovis police officers were sent to the 900 block of Connelly because of shots being fired. While they were responding, a second call came in about a vehicle crash in the same area. When they arrived, officers found Davila inside a truck and they say it appears he died after being shot and crashing. Rebecca Diaz-Ramirez and Janeth Ramirez were also found to have been shot. Police say they were not targeted as part of the shooting and were innocent bystanders.
CLOVIS, NM
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Clovis, NM USA

It was meant to be. Placed my mom in the Retirement Ranch today and found this upon arrival. I am here from Mississippi , spending time with my mom, while getting her set up.
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Refinery#Machete#Clovis#Amarillo Salvation Army
kunm.org

Eleven New Mexico counties have high COVID-19 community levels

New Mexico now has 11 counties with high COVID-19 community levels, including Bernalillo and Sandoval. That’s six fewer counties than last week, but large swaths of red on the state map show the continuing surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Roosevelt County now leads counties in the...
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy