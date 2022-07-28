VIDEO: Portales man sentenced to 5 years in prison for chasing woman with machete

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has charged a juvenile in the murder of 22-year-old Victor Davila and the shootings of two other women. Just before 1 a.m. on July 9, Clovis police officers were sent to the 900 block of Connelly because of shots being fired. While they were responding, a second call came in about a vehicle crash in the same area. When they arrived, officers found Davila inside a truck and they say it appears he died after being shot and crashing. Rebecca Diaz-Ramirez and Janeth Ramirez were also found to have been shot. Police say they were not targeted as part of the shooting and were innocent bystanders.

CLOVIS, NM ・ 10 DAYS AGO