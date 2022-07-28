VIDEO: Portales man sentenced to 5 years in prison for chasing woman with machete

www.newschannel10.com
Related
Clovis man arrested for kidnapping following SWAT standoff
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a SWAT situation in west Clovis is over, but it only ended after the SWAT team went inside the suspect’s home to get him out. Officers were sent out just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of North Hull Street. When they arrived, they found the two victims […]
Man arrested after Clovis SWAT standoff Saturday
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Clovis Police Department, Jesse Gomez was arrested by the Clovis Police Department, after the department and Gomez were involved in a SWAT standoff Saturday afternoon. According to the release, around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block […]
1 dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Quay County Saturday
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Quay County, east of Nara Vista. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officers were dispatched to U.S. Highway 54 milepost 351 around 8 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found […]
KFDA
1 dead after motorcycle crash involving semi in Quay County
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash involving a semi on US 54 in Quay County. According to the release, on July 30 at around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to US 54 about a motorcyclist who had crashed into a semi.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clovis Police find person of interest in Hilltop Plaza shooting
Update (3:52 p.m.) Clovis Police announced that they found 19-year-old Brayden Maes, a person of interest in the recent shooting at Hilltop Plaza earlier this month. Original Story: CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in the recent shooting at […]
Teen hurt, taken to Lubbock after Clovis shooting
CLOVIS N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department: On July 26, 2022, at 4:39 p.m. Clovis Police Officers responded to the area of T-Mart, 320 W. 21st St., located at Hilltop Plaza in reference to shots being fired. While enroute, officers were also directed to 1908 W. […]
Juvenile charged with murder in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has charged a juvenile in the murder of 22-year-old Victor Davila and the shootings of two other women. Just before 1 a.m. on July 9, Clovis police officers were sent to the 900 block of Connelly because of shots being fired. While they were responding, a second call came in about a vehicle crash in the same area. When they arrived, officers found Davila inside a truck and they say it appears he died after being shot and crashing. Rebecca Diaz-Ramirez and Janeth Ramirez were also found to have been shot. Police say they were not targeted as part of the shooting and were innocent bystanders.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Clovis, NM USA
It was meant to be. Placed my mom in the Retirement Ranch today and found this upon arrival. I am here from Mississippi , spending time with my mom, while getting her set up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kunm.org
Eleven New Mexico counties have high COVID-19 community levels
New Mexico now has 11 counties with high COVID-19 community levels, including Bernalillo and Sandoval. That’s six fewer counties than last week, but large swaths of red on the state map show the continuing surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Roosevelt County now leads counties in the...
Comments / 0