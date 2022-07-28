NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS. AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN KERN AND SOUTHEASTERN TULARE COUNTIES... At 352 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy. rain across the warned area. Between 1 and...
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northeastern. Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly...
SFGate
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park expands to Pohue Bay, sparking fears of overtourism
To find the most beautiful beach on the south side of Hawaii Island, look somewhere between a rock and a hard place. That’s the perspective of many longtime residents in the rural district of Kau (pronounced kah-OOH), where 16,451 rugged acres officially became part of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on July 12. Although Pohue Bay’s sandy beach, historic sites, petroglyphs, sea turtle nesting grounds and other natural and cultural resources are now protected from the threat of development, those who have traditionally used the remote area nevertheless worry that conservation could mean losing access, sharing it with hordes of visitors or both. Read more.
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
SFGate
Monkeypox case reported in southwestern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials say a southwestern Idaho resident has contracted monkeypox, marking the state's fourth reported case. Southwest District Health made the announcement in a press release on Friday, saying the resident was from Canyon County. Local and state officials are working to identify any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California fire near Oregon border explodes, triggering flurry of evacuations
A Northern California fire broke out in the Klamath National Forest, about 14 miles south of the Oregon border, sending out a massive pyrocumulus cloud and triggering a flurry of evacuations
SFGate
Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week...
Comments / 0