What Shoes Are You Wearing This Summer?

A Cup of Jo
 4 days ago
WWD

Naturalizer and Pnina Tornai to Collaborate on Bridal Footwear

Footwear brand Naturalizer is giving brides another reason to celebrate with its latest collaboration, this time with Israeli bridal designer Pnina Tornai. The partners will create two collections featuring memorable shoes for the entire wedding party, uniting Tornai’s luxurious aesthetic with Naturalizer’s comfort capabilities and size and width options.
