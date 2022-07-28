Theo Corbeanu: Blackpool sign forward on season-long loan from Wolves

www.bbc.com
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
BBC
Transfer news: Barca will move for Silva if De Jong leaves
Chelsea will make an offer for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and, if the midfielder leaves the Nou Camp, the Spanish club will make a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
Leicester expect Arsenal to bid for Youri Tielemans before transfer deadline but insist they won’t be ‘exploited’
LEICESTER are reportedly expecting Arsenal to swoop in and make an offer for Youri Tielemans before the summer transfer window slams shut. But is has been claimed that the Gunners are yet to turn their interest in the Belgian midfielder into a formal bid. SunSport exclusively revealed last month that...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
MLS・
CBS Sports
Soccer transfer news, rumors: Cucurella submits transfer request, Newcastle bid for Maddison, more
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It's quite a busy day as Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid Manchester City interest, Chelsea could finally have a suitor for Timo Werner, while forwards are being offered to Borussia Dortmund left and right to replace Sebastien Haller. Newcastle are also looking to complete their attack as they chase James Maddison and more.
Football League clockwatch: Cardiff 1-0 Norwich, Blackburn 1-0 QPR – as it happened
Romaine Sawyers’s winner, a red for Grant Hanley and an injury to Teemu Pukki made an unhappy Championship return for Norwich
BBC
Alebiosu gunning for Kilmarnock success
Ryan Alebiosu hopes his loan move from Arsenal to Kilmarnock marks the final step of his journey to first-team football with the Premier League club. The 20-year-old right-sided defender from London had a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra last season but believes the top flight in Scotland is now a proven testing ground for players to go on to bigger things.
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland Will Help Manchester City This Season
In the post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was complimentary towards Liverpool, as you would have come to expect from the Manchester City manager.
BBC
Krystian Bielik: Birmingham City re-sign Derby County centre-back on a season's loan
Birmingham City have signed centre-back Krystian Bielik on a season-long loan from League One side Derby County. Bielik previously played for Blues on loan from Arsenal under Gianfranco Zola in 2017 when he made 10 appearances. The 24-year-old Poland international went on to sign for the Rams from Arsenal in...
Report: Timo Werner Considered By Real Madrid For Loan Or Permanent Transfer
The 26-year-old is thought to be in los Blancos' thoughts as a backup for star striker Karim Benzema.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
SB Nation
Napoli closing in on Kepa Arrizabalaga loan from Chelsea — reports
Chelsea have been trying to find a solution to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s situation for quite some time, but, unsurprisingly, trying to shift the world’s most expensive goalkeeper has proven to be a pretty tough task. But, it sounds like we might finally have a potential arrangement that will satisfy...
Match Report: Youthful Liverpool Side Lose 3-0 To RC Strasbourg In Anfield Friendly
Liverpool hosted RC Strasbourg for their first pre-season friendly at Anfield this campaign, as Jurgen Klopp's reds looked to get in the final preparations before their Premier League opener against Fulham this Saturday. The Reds were beaten after a combination of defensive errors and clinical finishing allowed Adrien Thomasson to score a brace and Habib Diallo to grab a goal himself as a triplet of first-half goals was enough to secure a 3-0 for the French side.
Championship roundup: Lewis Travis strike gives Blackburn winning start
Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with a solid 1-0 win over QPR. The Dane’s new captain, Lewis Travis, settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under a new head coach in Michael Beale.
Report: Stoke Are In 'Advanced Talks' To Sign Manchester City's Liam Delap On Loan
Stoke City are in advanced talks to secure Manchester City youngster Liam Delap on a season-long loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.
BBC
Travel warnings issued in Leicester ahead of FA Community Shield
Travel warnings have been issued to residents in Leicester as the city prepares to host the FA Community Shield. The match between FA Cup winners Liverpool and Premier League champions Manchester City is being held at the city's King Power Stadium. Leicester is hosting the game while the Women's Euros...
BBC
All-Ireland Ladies Football Final: Meath beat Kerry to retain title in Croke Park showpiece
Meath retained their All-Ireland Ladies Football title with an ultimately comprehensive 3-10 to 1-7 win over Kerry in Sunday's Croke Park showpiece. Kerry got off to a flyer when Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh's eighth-minute goal put the Kingdom 1-2 to 0-0 up. But Emma Troy's goal three minutes later steadied the...
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
BBC
Hungarian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen extends title lead with win from 10th on grid
Red Bull's Max Verstappen drove an outstanding race to win the Hungarian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid despite a spin costing the lead. Verstappen passed title rival Charles Leclerc twice raising fresh questions about Ferrari's race operations. Red Bull's pit strategy also vaulted Verstappen ahead of pole-sitter George...
