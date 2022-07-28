www.abc23.com
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
Bedford, Blair set for National Night Out with community
(WTAJ) — Bedford and Blair counties are set for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 to connect the community with law enforcement and first responders. The events aim to create positive connections between law enforcement/first responders and their community. The events are free and the entire county is invited to their respective Night Out. […]
pbrtv.com
Defunct Radio Station Tower Site for Sale
A long-dark AM radio station in northern Cambria County has listed its tower site for sale. WNCC, a station licensed to Northern Cambria borough (formerly Barnesboro) was on the air between 1950 until 2010. It went silent following the death of owner Larry Schrecongost and a failed sale afterwards. The station’s heyday was primarily the late 60’s through the 70’s, when Cambria County’s lucrative coal industry was thriving.
Study finds certain lifestyle choices can help reduce dementia over time
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–New studies published in the American Academy of Neurology journal find that specific lifestyle changes can help reduce dementia risks over time. One study looked at how physical and mental activities can reduce the risks of dementia. The second study looks at ultra-processed foods and their future risks. The physical study was conducted […]
Lancaster Farming
Sisters Team Up to Win Lycoming Beef Show
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — As Rachel Winter watched her sister, Grace, win grand champion at the Lycoming County Fair 4-H beef cattle show on July 18, she wasn’t surprised. During the year leading up to the show, the sisters worked long hours together in the barn caring for and training their show steers. While Rachel, 14, and Grace, 11, competed as separate entries in the show, the individual awards were reflective of their teamwork at home in Cogan Station.
State College
Nittany Valley Creamery Serves Up Ice Cream Right on the Farm
HOWARD — Nothing beats ice cream on a hot summer day, and the people at Nittany Valley Creamery are serving it up straight from the farm at the newly constructed Dairy Barn. The creamery, 5565 Jacksonville Road, opened the new ice cream stand and store this spring at the end of the farm lane. With views of the sprawling valley and mountains above, it is an aesthetic place to sit and enjoy a treat with family and friends.
Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
Annual Elk Expo returning to Elk County in August
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The largest elk celebration in the northeast region is returning in late August. The Elk Expo is back on Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elk County Visitor Center in Benezette. The annual event features […]
Catalytic converter stolen from Centre County towing facility
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are looking for a suspect who stole a catalytic converter off an RV at a towing facility. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the suspect went to the towing facility at 169 North Street in Millheim Borough between Sunday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 27. When the suspect was at […]
139th annual Shade Gap Picnic
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Shade Gap is set to host its 139th annual picnic that will feature a variety of musical performances, free admission, free parking, and free rides. On the week of Sunday, July 31 to Saturday, August 6 the picnic activities start at 6 p.m. at the Harpers Memorial Park at 11880 […]
Bedford County man accused of running over dog twice
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Paris man is facing charges after being accused of backing over a woman’s dog before putting his truck into drive and running over it again, according to state police. Harold Ritchey, 58, is facing charges after police were called to a home on Dunnings Creek Road in West […]
WJAC TV
Blair County emergency responders learn anti-active shooter tactics
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — With tactics and response over school shootings under the microscope, police, EMS, and firefighters in Blair County practiced a relatively new concept they hope they never have to use for real. The eight-county South-Central Mountains Regional Task Force on Saturday held training for EMS, police, and firefighters on how to carry out that concept.
Missing Philipsburg man located and safe, officials say
Police said the missing man was last seen on the 700 block of North Front Street late Friday night.
Police searching for missing mother and child
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, […]
Altoona man cuts woman holding her infant, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police said he cut a woman who was holding her infant child, according to Altoona police. Tyson James Mountain, 23, is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to a home on the 600 block […]
