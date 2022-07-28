HOWARD — Nothing beats ice cream on a hot summer day, and the people at Nittany Valley Creamery are serving it up straight from the farm at the newly constructed Dairy Barn. The creamery, 5565 Jacksonville Road, opened the new ice cream stand and store this spring at the end of the farm lane. With views of the sprawling valley and mountains above, it is an aesthetic place to sit and enjoy a treat with family and friends.

