Matt Otis and the Sound: Here Not Here

Altoona man uses new app to rent out his pool
Robert Gootz utilizes the app "Swimply" to help rent out his pool during the summer months.
Huntingdon County Fair back in full swing this August
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Sunday, August 7 the fair is back in full swing with schedule packed with events, performances, and all things 4-H. The week of August 7 to Saturday, August 13 starting at 8 a.m. the fairgrounds will open their gates for the public. The fair gates shut every night at […]
46th annual Claysburg Community Days schedule
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 46th annual Claysburg Community Days is right around the corner, set to start on Aug. 13 at the Claysburg Area Community Park. Bring the whole family as Community Days will have tons of games, food, craft booths as well as softball and cornhole tournaments. There will be over 30 […]
PA lumberjack competition coming to Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
Community members and staff hold vigil as In Touch Hospice closes in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — In Touch Hospice in Somerset County will be shut down Monday. Community members and staff came together to honor it with a vigil. People have rallied against the closure of the hospice since plans of its closure were announced. “They had to be uprooted in...
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
Listen Live Pennsylvania State Little League Championship: Greencastle vs. Hollidaysburg 3:45 p.m. Monday August 1
Greencastle will play Hollidaysburg for the Pennsylvania State Little League Championship Monday August 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford. Hollidaysburg defeated Keystone 11-1 to advance to the championship game. Greencastle will become state champions with a victory. A loss by Greencastle would force a second game to be played Monday at 6:30.
Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
The Clearest Lake in Pennsylvania is almost too Beautiful to be Real
Pennsylvania lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. PA is actually home to over 2,000 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Raystown Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Keystone 12s finish third best in Pennsylvania
BRADFORD, PA – keystone 12s All-Star Manager Ben Falls had nothing but praise for the 13 members of his squad; this moments after Keystone was ousted from the state tourney in Bradford on Sunday. Keystone’s storybook season ended as Hollidaysburg avenged an earlier tourney loss with an 11-1, five-inning...
Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania.
Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
Man identified after drowning at Raystown Lake
UPDATE: Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Brandon Green, of Cherry Run, West Virginia. The incident happened just before 2 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after his body was recovered at 4:03 p.m. Green’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The original story can be found […]
Altoona man cuts woman holding her infant, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police said he cut a woman who was holding her infant child, according to Altoona police. Tyson James Mountain, 23, is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to a home on the 600 block […]
Bedford County man accused of running over dog twice
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Paris man is facing charges after being accused of backing over a woman’s dog before putting his truck into drive and running over it again, according to state police. Harold Ritchey, 58, is facing charges after police were called to a home on Dunnings Creek Road in West […]
Ford Focus stolen out of Somerset, suspect at large
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are in search of a stolen hatchback that was stolen from a driveway in Somerset Township Saturday night into Sunday morning. Between 10 p.m. on July 30 and 9 a.m. on July 31, an unknown person took a 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with PA registration LWF9598 from someone’s […]
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
6-year-old boy recovering in hospital after accident in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy is recovering in UPMC’s Children’s Hospital after he was involved in an accident that resulted in the amputation of both his feet. Liam Lavelle was injured in Penn Township in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. He was life-flighted from the scene and underwent surgery as soon as he arrived. Another surgery is scheduled for early Monday morning. It is not clear how many other surgeries may be needed during the recovery process.
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
More than 20 motorcycles involved in accident in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) - At least 20 motorcycles were involved in an accident in Allegheny Township. According to information provided to KDKA, several medics have been called to the scene of the crash on White Cloud Road. No one was killed as a result of the crash, but the road remains closed. Four riders were flown to Pittsburgh area hospitals while four others were taken via ambulance.The downed motorcycles were part of a larger ride that was taking place today, the Riding For The Cure event that helps cancer patients. "Allegheny Township police were dispatched to White Cloud Road and...
