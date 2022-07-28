centurycity-westwoodnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.
A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen as offices for a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Learn more about this 34-story, Brentwood-adjacent property in this video made possible by…. The Canyon Club.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Pico-Robertson Mixed-Use Development Under Construction
New construction is taking place at 1415-1429 S Robertson Boulevard and the new structure will replace a 1930s commercial building. A new mixed-use apartment building is now under construction in the Pico Robertson district as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new construction is taking place at 1415-1429 S Robertson...
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
LA City Council Extends Eviction Moratorium
Eviction protections remain in place through August 2023. Los Angeles City Council has extended its eviction moratorium, despite pleas from landlords not to do so. Mayor Garcetti issued a temporary moratorium on evictions on March 23 of 2020 and the Los Angeles City Council passed Ordinance 186585 which added Article 14.6 to the Los Angeles Municipal Code to temporarily prohibit certain residential and commercial evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and went into effect on March 31, 2020. Additional renter protections were put into place on May 12, 2020, with the passage of Ordinance No. 186606.
Comments / 0