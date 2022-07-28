ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

“Forced to race against a male”- Female swimmer Riley Gaines lashes out against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas

By FS Desk
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
firstsportz.com

Comments / 847

Curmugin
3d ago

REAL women need to speak out or walk away from all competition until this nonsense stops. Good for her!! I applaud you girl.

Reply(57)
1121
Hey YouGuysss
3d ago

There's not a single person in their right mind that thinks this is okay. Beyond the unfairness and making a mockery of women's sports, you're affecting the futures of actual women. And then you're going to walk around with your d*** out?!?!? This insanity needs to stop. It's time women stop being silent so that a man may be comfortable.

Reply(37)
619
Larry Elkins
2d ago

well you all keep voting drmocrat...this isn't nothing...wait till you can't afford your houses and cars the influx of illegals take over your pensions stolen and all your rights gone....

Reply(37)
336
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender People#Racism#Fox News#University Of Kentucky#4 35 92 S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy