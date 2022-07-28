ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Forthcoming Title: Ancient Christians: An Introduction for Latter-day Saints

 4 days ago
mi.byu.edu

utahtheatrebloggers.com

WATCH ME DISAPPEAR makes visible the challenges of healing

SALT LAKE CITY — Certain shows that you watch at the Fringe Festival in Salt Lake City really know how to get to you. Watch Me Disappear, written and directed by Tami Anderson, is just such a show. With a huge trigger warning about sexual abuse, self-medicating, and cutting, this show follows the story of Aeryn (played masterfully by Pidgin Greer) as she tries to go through a normal life while haunted by the adult abuser of her 10-year-old self. This abuser (played by Jeffrey Owen) is a ghostlike figure who interferes with Aeryn as she tries to interact with her friends, family, and intimate partners.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah

The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Local church hosts giveaway for those in need of food and clothes

LAYTON, Utah — No matter how she felt when she woke up Saturday morning, Crystal Stengel-Moore knew after today, she would feel even better. “How are you guys today? Awesome!” she said to one person. “Any plans for the weekend?” she asks another. It’s hard to...
LAYTON, UT
utahtheatrebloggers.com

SMALL BOX WITH A REVOLVER is a bullseye

SALT LAKE CITY — In Small Box With a Revolver, Sam and Gene are strangers who do not why or how they have woken up in a locked room with nothing but a small box. Their budding friendship takes an unfortunate turn when they discover the box contains a revolver. In a clear homage to Samuel Beckett‘s absurdist dramas like Waiting for Godot, playwright Dustin Hageland uses his two strangers to examine the absurdity and beauty of life and friendship that everyone has experienced in the last few soul-trying years.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

GoFundMe: Utah woman now a widow days after wedding anniversary

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been created after one tragic car crash left a Bountiful woman a widow and put her three daughters in the hospital. Trooper Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that Dave Barnett was killed on July 27 at 6:10 p.m. while traveling westbound on Interstate-70 near […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
utahtheatrebloggers.com

ROLE PLAY is a deep show at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Fest

SALT LAKE CITY — Role Play, written by Ariana Broumas Farber and directed by Morag Shepherd with co-director Brenda Hattingh Peatross, is an interesting look at sex, consent, excitement, communication, and love. Starring Farber as an actress looking for a part that would encompass the love she is missing in her life and Tyson Baker as a writer with whom she hopes to find that part, the story takes some unexpected twists that kept me on my feet and actually had me gasping at the end.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

This longtime Utah sportscaster has a new job in the state

Veteran Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel has a new job in the Beehive State. On Monday, Utah Tech announced that Rod Zundel has been named the director of broadcasting and multimedia content for the school’s athletic department, and as part of that job, he’ll be the new radio voice for football and men’s basketball as the school transitions to the WAC.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
95.7 KEZJ

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kcpw.org

Minibottles, a legendary restaurateur, ‘purge’ killings and K-9 attacks

A K-9 police officer accused of unnecessarily siccing his dog on arrestees sees one of two felony assault charges dismissed. A Utah man faces a second murder charge after random “purge” killings earlier this month. Minibottles move a step closer to returning to the state’s liquor stores after a three-decade absence. And remembering Kitty Pappas, who ran an iconic Utah steakhouse for 75 years.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Famous Utah chicken chain, Pretty Bird announces 4th location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s very own Celebrity Chef Viet Pham and his wife Alexis Pham have confirmed the expansion of their nationally-renowned chicken joint, Pretty Bird, to Midvale. On July 20, Alexis took to Instagram to unveil some pretty delicious news: “Pretty Bird 4 coming...
KSLTV

$20,000 reward for information on Utah livestock killings

SALT LAKE CITY — Juab County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into three incidents of suspicious livestock killings. All three incidents happened in the Levan and Mills area. A reward poster said $20,000 is possible for tips that lead to “an arrest and conviction of any person involved...

