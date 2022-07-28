Forthcoming Title: Ancient Christians: An Introduction for Latter-day Saints

mi.byu.edu
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Three Cities In Utah Featuring In The Most Exorbitant Markets In The USABlogging TimeUtah State
utahtheatrebloggers.com
WATCH ME DISAPPEAR makes visible the challenges of healing
SALT LAKE CITY — Certain shows that you watch at the Fringe Festival in Salt Lake City really know how to get to you. Watch Me Disappear, written and directed by Tami Anderson, is just such a show. With a huge trigger warning about sexual abuse, self-medicating, and cutting, this show follows the story of Aeryn (played masterfully by Pidgin Greer) as she tries to go through a normal life while haunted by the adult abuser of her 10-year-old self. This abuser (played by Jeffrey Owen) is a ghostlike figure who interferes with Aeryn as she tries to interact with her friends, family, and intimate partners.
kuer.org
New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah
The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
ksl.com
Provo filmmaker fulfilling promise to brother with Down syndrome by making him a movie star
PROVO — Look out, Jack Black. There's a new movie star in town named David Johnson, and his slapstick comedy and impeccable comedic timing might just take the world by storm — at least that's what his older brother says. Not only that, but Luke Johnson is on...
KSLTV
Local church hosts giveaway for those in need of food and clothes
LAYTON, Utah — No matter how she felt when she woke up Saturday morning, Crystal Stengel-Moore knew after today, she would feel even better. “How are you guys today? Awesome!” she said to one person. “Any plans for the weekend?” she asks another. It’s hard to...
utahtheatrebloggers.com
SMALL BOX WITH A REVOLVER is a bullseye
SALT LAKE CITY — In Small Box With a Revolver, Sam and Gene are strangers who do not why or how they have woken up in a locked room with nothing but a small box. Their budding friendship takes an unfortunate turn when they discover the box contains a revolver. In a clear homage to Samuel Beckett‘s absurdist dramas like Waiting for Godot, playwright Dustin Hageland uses his two strangers to examine the absurdity and beauty of life and friendship that everyone has experienced in the last few soul-trying years.
GoFundMe: Utah woman now a widow days after wedding anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been created after one tragic car crash left a Bountiful woman a widow and put her three daughters in the hospital. Trooper Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that Dave Barnett was killed on July 27 at 6:10 p.m. while traveling westbound on Interstate-70 near […]
utahtheatrebloggers.com
ROLE PLAY is a deep show at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Fest
SALT LAKE CITY — Role Play, written by Ariana Broumas Farber and directed by Morag Shepherd with co-director Brenda Hattingh Peatross, is an interesting look at sex, consent, excitement, communication, and love. Starring Farber as an actress looking for a part that would encompass the love she is missing in her life and Tyson Baker as a writer with whom she hopes to find that part, the story takes some unexpected twists that kept me on my feet and actually had me gasping at the end.
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
ksl.com
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
Three Utah helmets that should reappear in 2022
As the Utes prepare for the 2022 season, FanNation AllUtes hopes to see them march into battle with three former helmets from previous years.
deseret.com
This longtime Utah sportscaster has a new job in the state
Veteran Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel has a new job in the Beehive State. On Monday, Utah Tech announced that Rod Zundel has been named the director of broadcasting and multimedia content for the school’s athletic department, and as part of that job, he’ll be the new radio voice for football and men’s basketball as the school transitions to the WAC.
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
kjzz.com
'Petflation' creating tough situations for those buying food for families, animals
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Increases in the cost of pet food have nearly caught-up with hikes in the price of human food and that's raising concerns for pets and their families. People who might be struggling to pay for groceries during high inflation, might have to make tough...
kcpw.org
Minibottles, a legendary restaurateur, ‘purge’ killings and K-9 attacks
A K-9 police officer accused of unnecessarily siccing his dog on arrestees sees one of two felony assault charges dismissed. A Utah man faces a second murder charge after random “purge” killings earlier this month. Minibottles move a step closer to returning to the state’s liquor stores after a three-decade absence. And remembering Kitty Pappas, who ran an iconic Utah steakhouse for 75 years.
Man trying to burn spider started Springville wildfire, police say
UPDATED MONDAY 8/1/22 6:34 p.m. UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested for the wildfire growing east of Springville after he allegedly was using a lighter to burn a spider. Deputies said when they first got to the fire around 5 p.m. Monday, they saw a man walking his dog in the […]
ksl.com
Group cancels Salt Lake convention over Utah laws on abortion, transgender girls sports
SALT LAKE CITY — A professional medical and research ethics organization has canceled its planned convention in Salt Lake City in response to the Utah Legislature's enactment of a "trigger law" that bans most abortions and its recent passage of legislation that bans transgender girls from competing in high school sports.
New homeless resource center coming to Tooele
Groups in Tooele County are working to solve a problem of homelessness in their community through a one-stop-shop center.
Famous Utah chicken chain, Pretty Bird announces 4th location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s very own Celebrity Chef Viet Pham and his wife Alexis Pham have confirmed the expansion of their nationally-renowned chicken joint, Pretty Bird, to Midvale. On July 20, Alexis took to Instagram to unveil some pretty delicious news: “Pretty Bird 4 coming...
KSLTV
$20,000 reward for information on Utah livestock killings
SALT LAKE CITY — Juab County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into three incidents of suspicious livestock killings. All three incidents happened in the Levan and Mills area. A reward poster said $20,000 is possible for tips that lead to “an arrest and conviction of any person involved...
VIDEO: Wildfire burning on Utah County mountainside
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday afternoon, and officials say it's moving quickly up the mountain.
