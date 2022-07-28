Blanding and Torrey are among the next “Zoom towns” in Utah

www.utahbusiness.com
ksl.com
Drought report: July monsoons help Utah's soil moisture levels, but dry conditions persist
SALT LAKE CITY — This month's monsoonal storms have helped improve Utah's soil moisture conditions, but they've done little to improve drought conditions, state water officials said Friday. Utah's soil moisture levels are "trending slightly above normal" for the end of July, according to a weekly drought report compiled...
utahbusiness.com
The strangest tech to come out of Utah: August edition
Happy summer, y’all. Sit down, take a breather, and get ready to have your horizons expanded—and not in a ketamine clinic or soft swinging MomTok way. Let’s get those synapses firing with this month’s Two Truths And A Lie, the Utah Tech Edition. Out of the following three animal-related startups, which is the fake one? (Head to the bottom for answers.)
justshortofcrazy.com
9 Things to Do in Utah that Have Nothing to Do with the Desert
Even though Utah may seem like a place where only desert thrives, there’s a lot more to the Beehive State than meets the eyes. As a matter of fact, Utah is home to a wide variety of landscapes, terrain, and destinations that have absolutely nothing to do with the desert, which can range from charming small towns, alpine locales, and bustling cities.
kslnewsradio.com
New poll says Utahns want incentives for water-wise landscaping
SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics focused on what Utahns think are the best way to get people to conserve water. The poll asked 801 registered voters in Utah what they thought the state should do to encourage water conservation. Incentives for water-wise landscaping had the most support, with 50%.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado River basin farms stunted by megadrought, as more sacrifice lies ahead
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. • Colorado River basin water has transformed Nancy Caywood’s fields in the desert southwest of Phoenix into carpets of green cotton and alfalfa for generations. But in June, the alfalfa was expected to dry up, and a vast majority of the cotton wasn't even planted.
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
kuer.org
New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah
The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
ksl.com
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
ksl.com
Utah House Speaker to bring back Great Salt Lake Summit
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Speaker of the House Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, says he's bringing back the Great Salt Lake Summit this October. This would be the second Great Salt Lake Summit, the first was held in January. Wilson said it is slated to happen Oct. 13. "(At the...
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
Week of wet weather and warmth
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
upr.org
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
Children’s Entrepreneur Market expanding beyond Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A local market that teaches children the ins and outs of running a business is expanding to five new states. Conner Boyack with the Libertas Institute joins us this week to discuss how the Children’s Entrepreneur Market got its start in Utah, how it works and where it goes from […]
kjzz.com
Utahns head to Wyoming hoping to become billionaires in Mega Millions lottery
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Utahns flocked to Wyoming Friday hoping to become billionaires. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now estimated at $1.28 billion, but you can’t buy tickets in Utah. Discount liquors in Evanston said within half an hour of opening they sold about $1,000 worth of tickets...
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
Guest op-ed: Correcting claims around Utah Lake development
According to scientists, Utah Lake is facing a man-made threat that would cause irreparable damage to the lake and a significant loss of public ownership. Specifically, a limited liability Delaware corporation–with no corporate track record in restoring lakes — proposes to “restore” Utah Lake by killing all the fish, dredging the lake and building a massive island-city complex in the lake — which they would own — to house up to twice the population of Salt Lake City.
capcity.news
UW: New snail species discovered in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A rare snail species known as the Rocky Mountain capshell was recently discovered for the first time in Wyoming by a group of researchers led by the University of Wyoming. The Rocky Mountain capshell, Acroloxus coloradensis, had previously been discovered in six lakes in Colorado, one...
