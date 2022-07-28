ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Weather Now: Muggy, Warm, & Humid Overnight Into Friday

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219QSg_0gwzxBjS00

Hey everyone!

Any showers have cleared out and we’re left with drier conditions, however its still muggy and humid. Temperatures will be falling through the 70s overnight.

Partly sunny skies are expected for Friday with highs 85-90 for inland areas. Low 80s at the coast. Scattered showers are possible during the evening hours and at night, but as was the case Thursday night, not every town will see one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0gwzxBjS00

A VERY DRY JULY 2022

We’ve seen a very dry month so far with not even a half inch of rain at the airport in Warwick, nearly 2″ below average. Medium range forecast next 1-2 weeks calls for temperatures running well above average with below normal rainfall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZtbW_0gwzxBjS00

Moderate Drought Continues

The lack of rain is not helping to solve our current drought conditions. As of Thursday July 28th, we are now seeing SEVERE drought conditions for our area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBDJt_0gwzxBjS00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

City
Warwick, RI
