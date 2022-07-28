Weather Now: Muggy, Warm, & Humid Overnight Into Friday
Hey everyone!
Any showers have cleared out and we’re left with drier conditions, however its still muggy and humid. Temperatures will be falling through the 70s overnight.
Partly sunny skies are expected for Friday with highs 85-90 for inland areas. Low 80s at the coast. Scattered showers are possible during the evening hours and at night, but as was the case Thursday night, not every town will see one.
A VERY DRY JULY 2022
We’ve seen a very dry month so far with not even a half inch of rain at the airport in Warwick, nearly 2″ below average. Medium range forecast next 1-2 weeks calls for temperatures running well above average with below normal rainfall
Moderate Drought Continues
The lack of rain is not helping to solve our current drought conditions. As of Thursday July 28th, we are now seeing SEVERE drought conditions for our area.
