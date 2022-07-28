24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill

I don't agree with the legislation, but isn't this exactly how government should work? If 24 republican reps voted for a measure because it serves the will of their constituents, in defiance of the Party's position, I suppose they should be applauded.
I think about how often one side blames the other. Democrats condemn Republicans, Republicans condemn Democrats, why is there so much hate, what happened to our country??? When and how did we did get so divided where we could no longer agree to disagree???
If it had been a bill pushed by Republicans, the phrase corporate welfare would not have been used because Republicans tend to help corporations get free money. Since it's a bill coming from the Democrats, they now call it what Democrats used to call it, "Corporate Welfarre". Republicans just don't understand that there's a urgency on this chips.
