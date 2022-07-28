ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former head coach watches disastrous day for Chicago Bears unit

By Jordan Sigler
chicitysports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.chicitysports.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach

Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27

It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
ClutchPoints

Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Wannstedt
Person
Doug Kramer
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, David Bakhtiari

Bears WR N’Keal Harry is happy to be with Chicago after spending his first few years in the NFL with New England. Harry called the transition a much needed fresh start. “It really is a much-needed fresh start for me,” Harry said, via 670 The Score. “This is a reset. A much-needed reset.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Chicago Bears
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Five takeaways from Friday’s practice

Lake Forest, Ill.– With the third straight practice of training camp in the books for the Chicago Bears, the dust is beginning to settle at Halas Hall. We’ve seen a number of offensive line combinations, the defense flying all over the field, and rookies continuing to impress, leading to a number of questions about what the Bears can accomplish heading into 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual. “It’s a business. The team will do...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

What we learned from Fields, Bears during Week 1 of camp

LAKE FOREST -- The Bears wrapped up their first week of training camp Saturday at Halas Hall. The week started with uncertainty surrounding the contract status of rookie Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Roquan Smith. Throw in the questions about Robert Quinn's intentions, and it looked like the Bears would be encompassed by drama as they prepared for the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: 10 takeaways from week one of training camp

Lake Forest, Ill.– Week of training camp is officially in the books for the Chicago Bears. With practices on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, there was nonstop action at Halas Hall, giving everyone a front-row seat to how the new regime handles everything. With that said, let’s recap the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy