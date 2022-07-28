Former head coach watches disastrous day for Chicago Bears unit

www.chicitysports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
Related
Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27
It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Commanders Sign OT Rashod Hill; Shakeup Coming on Offensive Line?
Hill played the last six years with the Minnesota Vikings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falcons FIGHT! Atlanta Training Camp Practice Ends Early After Conflicts
Not a good look for the Falcons.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
RELATED PEOPLE
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
College Basketball Player Dead At 20 After Collapsing On Court
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a player who died unexpectedly last weekend. Derek Gray, a basketball player at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, passed away this week according to a statement from the team. He was just 20 years old. "Warhawk Nation mourns the loss of Derek...
Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, David Bakhtiari
Bears WR N’Keal Harry is happy to be with Chicago after spending his first few years in the NFL with New England. Harry called the transition a much needed fresh start. “It really is a much-needed fresh start for me,” Harry said, via 670 The Score. “This is a reset. A much-needed reset.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Sky is the limit:' Robinson has Bears excited about potential
LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker get all the attention as rookies on the Bears' defense. Rightfully so. The secondary tandem has stood out since they arrived at Halas Hall, and their impressive play has continued during the first week of training camp. But there's another defensive...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Five takeaways from Friday’s practice
Lake Forest, Ill.– With the third straight practice of training camp in the books for the Chicago Bears, the dust is beginning to settle at Halas Hall. We’ve seen a number of offensive line combinations, the defense flying all over the field, and rookies continuing to impress, leading to a number of questions about what the Bears can accomplish heading into 2022.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual. “It’s a business. The team will do...
Packers host tryout for UDFA offensive tackle Jarrid Williams
With injuries at offensive tackle, the Green Bay Packers hosted a tryout for a rookie undrafted free agent. According to the league’s transaction report, the Packers had Jarrid Williams (6-6, 325) in town for a tryout on Friday. Williams, a Texas native, went undrafted out of Miami in 2022....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What we learned from Fields, Bears during Week 1 of camp
LAKE FOREST -- The Bears wrapped up their first week of training camp Saturday at Halas Hall. The week started with uncertainty surrounding the contract status of rookie Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Roquan Smith. Throw in the questions about Robert Quinn's intentions, and it looked like the Bears would be encompassed by drama as they prepared for the 2022 season.
Urban Meyer Roasted By Former Players: NFL World Reacts
Urban Meyer had a truly disastrous NFL tenure, as he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars less than one full season into his career. While Meyer's NFL tenure has been over for several months, he continues to face criticism. Some of Meyer's former players have spoken out about how much...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: 10 takeaways from week one of training camp
Lake Forest, Ill.– Week of training camp is officially in the books for the Chicago Bears. With practices on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, there was nonstop action at Halas Hall, giving everyone a front-row seat to how the new regime handles everything. With that said, let’s recap the...
RUMOR: Bulls’ shocking Coby White trade plan, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are determined to trade Coby White, but if they don’t get the offer they want for the young guard, they could very well keep him until the trade deadline or when he hits restricted free agency in 2023. As Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times...
Comments / 3