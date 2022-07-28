Ethereum Classic Receives $10m Capital Boost from AntPool

blockchain.news
Related
blockchain.news
Honduras Establishes Bitcoin Valley in Santa Lucia to Boost Crypto Opportunities
Honduras has entered the cryptocurrency trend after launching “Bitcoin Valley” in Santa Lucia meant to spur more opportunities in the digital asset space, according to Reuters. As a result, the tourist town of Santa Lucia has shifted to a Bitcoin city because business owners are adopting crypto payments...
blockchain.news
Ethereum's Vitalik Takes a Jab at Michael Saylor, Calls Him a "Total Clown"
The question of the security status of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) seems to be pitching many notable figures in the digital currency ecosystem against one another. Known as one of the prominent figures in the crypto space, Michael Saylor seems to have unnerved Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, with his position that “Ethereum is inherently unethical because its existence violates securities laws which have their basis in the 10 commandments.”
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
blockchain.news
Three Crucial Expectations from the Crypto Market in August
The digital currency ecosystem seems to be carving out a resistant path for itself recently, with the combined crypto market capitalization staying consecutively above the $1 trillion benchmark. The market is now seeing impressive price recoveries across the board, with Bitcoin (BTC) surging past the $23,000 resistance point and Ethereum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
Dragonfly Capital Completes $3.5M Seed Round Funding For Debt DAO
Dragonfly Capital completed a $3.5 million seed round for crypto credit protocol Debt DAO, according to a press release. The crypto-focused investment firm was joined by GSR, Numeus and Fasanara Capital in the funding round. Also, six angel investors backed the project in the financing round, including ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, TrueFi's Ryan Rodenbaugh and Chainlink Labs' David Post.
blockchain.news
KuCoin Becomes the First Centralized Exchange to Start Offering NFT ETFs
KuCoin, a global crypto exchange headquartered in Seychelles, on Friday announced that it has launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) associated with major nonfungible token (NFT) assets like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Following the development, KuCoin has launched NFT ETF Trading Zone (a new investment product where users can buy...
blockchain.news
Yuga Labs Comes up With New Condition For Meebits NFT Sales
Following the CryptoPunks acquisition in March, non-fungible token (NFT) giant Yuga Labs will now receive 5% on all secondary sales conducted by Meebits. The 3D voxel character creator, Meebits took to its Twitter page to announce the new move. According to the post, the move is necessary to help keep the Meeb party going.
EXCLUSIVE: Pelorus Equity Group Closes $15.8M Debt Financing With California-Focused Cannabis Co. TransCanna
Pelorus Equity Group, a company that provides real estate loans for cannabis, has closed its S$15.8 million debt financing agreement with TransCanna Holdings Inc., a California-based cannabis company. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance and develop TransCanna’s California facility, as well as for construction costs, and the payment of interest on existing debt.
Comments / 0