Virginia State

Governor declares state of emergency amid Virginia flooding

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
 2 days ago

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday night as torrential rainfall and flooding impacted Southwest Virginia.

Heavy rainfall in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky slammed the region overnight, causing evacuations, damage roadways and people's homes and even deaths.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Glenn Youngkin speaks during rally in Chantilly, Va., Nov. 2, 2021.

"With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources possible to assist those affected," Youngkin said in a statement. "Our team will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed."

Flooding in southwest Virginia damages more than 100 homes, 40 people missing
NewsNation - PHOTO: Emergency vehicles respond amidst flooding in Wise County, Va., Juky 28., 2022.

In Kentucky, at least eight people have been killed "in one of the worst, most devastating" floods in the state's history, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Beshear has also asked the federal government for assistance as it deals with floods.

"The damage suffered is enormous and recovery will be a long-term effort. This assistance is critical to our efforts and essential for our people," Beshear tweeted.

Through a state of emergency, Virginia can better assemble resources and send officials with equipment to aid in response and recovery efforts.

ABC News

ABC News

