Veteran missing from Milwaukee area found safe, Green Alert canceled

A Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin couple is on a mission to not only set a Guinness World Record but to save as many cats as possible while doing so. Shawn Redner and Hilary Siegel-Redner have spent a lot of time and money remodeling their basement so they could increase the number of cat figurines on display at their house — all of which are part of a “mew-seum” they put together that helps them raise money for shelter cats.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO