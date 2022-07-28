RailRiders’ game in Rochester suspended by rain; Doubleheader set for Friday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (47-48) played two-and-a-half innings against the Rochester Red Wings before rain picked up at Frontier Field, ultimately deeming the playing surface unplayable on Thursday.

The game will be finished starting at 5:05 p.m. Friday with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre trailing 2-1 as a part of a doubleheader.

Hayden Wesneski surrendered a pair of runs in the home half of the second inning on a solo homer to Jake Alu and a Nick Banks sacrifice fly.

The RailRiders responded with a pair of two-out doubles in the top of the third. Oswald Peraza drove home Estevan Florial to get Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the board, trailing 2-1.

Before the bottom of the third inning began, play was halted for a rain delay at 11:55 a.m.

The continuation of the contest will be played to a full-length nine innings before a second seven-inning game.