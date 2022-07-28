Rolo: For casual, urban guys who support local

Plus, new furniture stores brings IRL vintage and design shopping to San Anselmo and San Francisco’s Marina District, among other happenings around the bay. Noting that Marinites prefer to eat and drink outside, a new beer garden from co-owners Jojo Lawrence and Waz Hewerdine opened at San Rafael’s Northgate Mall in mid-May. “Bring your bocce balls (or use ours) and enjoy a pint while sitting at one of our hand-built picnic tables,” says Waz, who designed and built the space with Hewerdine. Small-batch and local brews from the likes of San Rafael’s Pond Farm Brewing, Petaluma’s Goat Rock Cider and Santa Rosa’s Fogbelt are on hand. The Ozzie and Brit owners want Americans to get comfortable with savory pies – they’ve got a chile Verde pork version and another filled with steak and mushrooms napped in Guinness gravy. Or, try a warm pretzel with mustard or a caramelized onion-grilled cheese sandwich. All can be enjoyed with your pooch next to one of the firepits or at the picnic tables. 5800 Northgate Dr, San Rafael; 877.747.0383; ouncesoutdoors.com.

