Rolo: For casual, urban guys who support local

www.7x7.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Bold Italic
Last Month's Eats Checklist: Six Standout Newcomers From July
These six newcomers (or new menus) cover the gamut, from Ukrainian dumplings to Nigerian food, Detroit-style pizza to hefty salads. Alongside this month’s full restaurant reviews — Gozu, Eight Tables at China Live, Little Saint in Healdsburg, Ernest, Uccello Lounge — these newbies are worth visiting, with last month’s standouts here (as always, I’ve vetted, visited or ordered from each place reviewed):
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
SFStation.com
Outside Lands 2022 Festival Preview: 15 Must-See Music Acts & Explorations
With the arrival of August, the drum beat of Outside Lands (OSL) is back; returning to its summer schedule after last year’s COVID-driven Halloween diversion. To preview this year’s festival, we’ve put together a list of 15 must-see music acts and festival explorations, in no particular order.
easyreadernews.com
Travel: San Francisco’s Tastiest ‘hood, North Beach
There is no beach in San Francisco’s North Beach. There was, once upon a time, before it got filled up and replaced with streets and buildings. But what has remained constant: a huge Italian community. It’s not as big as it once was, but the spirit of the Italian culture and food lives on, in perhaps a larger way than I’ve seen in other cities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFStation.com
The Whimsy Market EAST BAY: New Moon Rituals
The Whimsy Market is heading to the Bay Area again! On May 28th, we will be bringing our metaphysical and artisan market to Four Fools Winery in Rodeo, California. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of healing, shopping, and wine! -- browse thousands of crystals for all your healing needs and desires.
SFist
Dave Chappelle Gets Grumpy About Napa Noise Ordinance, Insists On Going Past Curfew Twice at Blue Note Jazz Fest
Dave Chappelle did his ornery best to get everyone back on stage and to keep the party going past 10 p.m. on Sunday night, during the closing moments of the inaugural Napa Valley iteration of the Blue Note Jazz Festival, in spite of a local noise ordinance. A similar ordinance...
The hidden yet lively Township Commons in Oakland is the waterfront park the town desperately needs
"Oakland is a waterfront city, but nobody knows it."
The Biz Beat: Palermo brings Sicilian cooking to San Jose
One of the greatest culinary marriages came about when dried pasta, introduced by the Arabs to Sicily in the 12th century, met tomatoes grown from seeds brought to 16th century Spanish Palermo after Hernán Cortés gathered them from Montezuma’s gardens. Regardless of its international foundations, red sauces and pasta dishes have come to define popular Italian cuisine.... The post The Biz Beat: Palermo brings Sicilian cooking to San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
RELATED PEOPLE
anash.org
New Shluchim to S. Francisco Bay Area
Rabbi Boruch and Mushka Hecht, along with their four daughters, will be moving out on Shlichus to Walnut Creek CA, in the East Bay of Northern California’s S. Francisco Bay Area. Rabbi Boruch and Mushka Hecht, along with their four daughters, will be moving out on Shlichus to Walnut...
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of Oakland
The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill(Courtesy of Lake Chalet Seafood Bar& Grill) It’s easy to pick on Oakland. Why? You name it. Crime. The homeless. Civic dysfunction. The rat-infested Coliseum.
marinmagazine.com
New In Town This August: A Beer Garden Opens in San Rafael; a Craft Beer and Coffee Cafe Lands in Novato; and More
Plus, new furniture stores brings IRL vintage and design shopping to San Anselmo and San Francisco’s Marina District, among other happenings around the bay. Noting that Marinites prefer to eat and drink outside, a new beer garden from co-owners Jojo Lawrence and Waz Hewerdine opened at San Rafael’s Northgate Mall in mid-May. “Bring your bocce balls (or use ours) and enjoy a pint while sitting at one of our hand-built picnic tables,” says Waz, who designed and built the space with Hewerdine. Small-batch and local brews from the likes of San Rafael’s Pond Farm Brewing, Petaluma’s Goat Rock Cider and Santa Rosa’s Fogbelt are on hand. The Ozzie and Brit owners want Americans to get comfortable with savory pies – they’ve got a chile Verde pork version and another filled with steak and mushrooms napped in Guinness gravy. Or, try a warm pretzel with mustard or a caramelized onion-grilled cheese sandwich. All can be enjoyed with your pooch next to one of the firepits or at the picnic tables. 5800 Northgate Dr, San Rafael; 877.747.0383; ouncesoutdoors.com.
diablomag.com
Eye for Pretty in Danville
When Nicole Salceda and her husband bought their first house together, they embarked on various DIY projects, ultimately transforming that house into a home. Along the way, Salceda caught the interior design bug. When they sold that home, prospective buyers asked if the owner was an interior designer. That got Salceda thinking: Could she parlay her design chops into a new career?
IN THIS ARTICLE
7x7.com
How one couple learned to sail (and caught the bug) in the Oakland Estuary
Someday, my husband Matt and I are going to sail around the world. Or so we’ve been saying since Fourth of July last year when he became inspired after reading the book Adrift. It’s the story of the only man known to survive alone at sea for over a...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's Historic Cliff House Gets Temporary Life as a Museum
When Nicole Meldahl and her group Western Neighborhoods Project raised money to buy up and save historic artifacts from the recently-closed Cliff House restaurant in March 2021, she had no idea at the time what venue she'd be able to display them in. It certainly never dawned on her that...
notquitenigella.com
House Of Carbs - Tartine Manufactory, San Francisco
Tartine is one of San Francisco’s biggest food success stories. Started in 2002 the owners Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson both won James Beard awards as pastry chef of the year and they turn out pastries and breads including their signature Morning Bun. Please note that this story was...
diablomag.com
Outdoor East Bay Events
Orinda’s Bruns Amphitheatre is hosting the Bay Area Children’s Theatre for this global-premiere production geared at audiences over age 3. The 50-minute musical tells the story of Llama’s struggle to wind down for bedtime after his first day of class and the aid he receives from his toy companions. bactheatre.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
downtowncampbell.com
Taste of Campbell 2022
The "4th Annual" Taste of Campbell was finally held after being postponed for two years due to the pandemic. It finally resumed in 2022 and was the most attended Taste of Campbell to date despite the extended layoff. Food from many restaurants in and around Downtown Campbell was on offer...
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
KTVU FOX 2
All shops at strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon burglarized
OAKLAND, Calif. - Merchants at a strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood were up in arms Monday after burglars hit the entire complex before dawn, breaking in through roofs and popping front-door locks. International Plaza at 9th and International has seen its share of crime, but never anything like...
Mic
Welcome to the first-ever Transgender History Month
Our Streets is a column by writer and reporter Ray Levy Uyeda that highlights activists, artists, and organizers who are doing the work and reclaiming power for the people. When transgender activist, actress, and speaker Donna Personna was coming up in the 1960s, there were few, if any, queer and transgender public spaces where she could hang out and meet others in her community. Just about everything was different back then, she tells Mic, from social attitudes to laws to media portrayals of queer and transgender people and families.
Comments / 0