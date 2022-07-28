St. Charles County Executive declares state of emergency after record-breaking rain, flooding

www.midriversnewsmagazine.com
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
O’Fallon, Mo. subdivision still cleaning up after floods
Large containers sit in the front yards of homes in the Copperfield subdivision, full of debris and items damaged in the floods.
'We need help' | Over 80 homes flooded in O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision
O'FALLON, Mo. — It's been a struggle for many trying to recover from last week's historic rain and the flooding that followed. One O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision got hit particularly hard and now, people there, are pleading for help. Many in the Copperfield subdivision spent their Sunday morning washing away...
KMOV
State of emergency declared in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Mayor Robert Eastern III released a state of emergency in East St. Louis Tuesday morning. Due to the flooding in the area, more than 25 families were rescued from their homes and displaced. Eastern released a statement following the flood. “Since the moment the...
Heavy rain floods St. Louis interstates and roads – again
East St. Louis has just declared a State of Emergency due to today's flooding.
Flooding in St. Louis has left people trapped in their homes under 7 feet of water
While flash flooding in St. Louis, Missouri, had tapered out in the last two days, a new round of storms Thursday afternoon left emergency responders scrambling to rescue residents.
Floodwaters damage Third Degree Glass Factory in St. Louis
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding slams the St. Louis region for the second time in three days, leading to major damages at homes, schools and businesses.
Rainfall totals: Hardest-hit STL suburbs from Tuesday and Thursday
Radars measured by the FOX2 weather team offer insight on just how much rain fell over the last few days. Some areas saw more than a foot of rain this week.
$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
KMOV
3 propositions in St. Louis County could bring major changes to government
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri is now just days away from a heated primary race. If you’re picking up a ballot on Tuesday in St. Louis County, you won’t just see candidates on the list, but several proposals that could change how government works for you. “You have...
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
The East St. Louis street that never dries
East St. Louisans remain flooded out of an area that city leaders had been warned about.
KSDK
St. Charles County park honors former slave
St. Charles County officials are opening the county’s 18th park on Saturday. It’s named after a historic figure who was little-known until recently.
Illinois Business Journal
Damage to MetroLink transit system estimated at $18 to $20 million
Estimated damage totals of between $18-20 Million are due to record rainfall and flash flooding. Metro Transit teams and contractors are working around the clock to continue to assess damages and make repairs to restore train service to the MetroLink light rail system west of the Central West End Station following the record rainfall and flash flooding event on July 26.
Sugarfire’s Friday special to benefit employees impacted by flash floods
The "WRappers delight” special includes wet brisket, mac and cheese, honey badger barbecue sauce, and cheddar cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
Here are some of the rainfall totals across the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Historic rainfall moved through the St. Louis area early Tuesday morning and brought significant flooding to the region. Rainfall totals across the area ranged from 5 to 12 inches. Wentzville, O’Fallon, St. Paul and St. Peters saw rainfall totals closer to 12 inches while most areas in St. Louis County saw between 5 to 10 inches.
Why Missouri researchers are testing for caffeine in your wastewater
Scientists are having to test for another molecule in wastewater samples for accurate results following the recent climate across the state.
