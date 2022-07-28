ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

St. Charles County Executive declares state of emergency after record-breaking rain, flooding

 4 days ago
ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man drowns in St. Charles County pond

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
DEFIANCE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake

A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
KMOV

State of emergency declared in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Mayor Robert Eastern III released a state of emergency in East St. Louis Tuesday morning. Due to the flooding in the area, more than 25 families were rescued from their homes and displaced. Eastern released a statement following the flood. “Since the moment the...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
CLAYTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
STAUNTON, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Damage to MetroLink transit system estimated at $18 to $20 million

Estimated damage totals of between $18-20 Million are due to record rainfall and flash flooding. Metro Transit teams and contractors are working around the clock to continue to assess damages and make repairs to restore train service to the MetroLink light rail system west of the Central West End Station following the record rainfall and flash flooding event on July 26.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

