After record funding, Michigan schools seek more money

Pennsylvania city, where 25% live in poverty, debates police funding
(The Center Square) - In a city where the median household income is $38,655 and 1-in-4 residents live in poverty, the top-paid police officer in Pennsylvania's fifth-largest city made more than $159,000 in 2021. And it wasn't the chief. The city of Erie, population 94,831 in the 2020 census, is...
Michigan county prosecutors given green light to enforce state abortion ban
(The Center Square) – The Michigan Court of Appeals on Monday ruled the injunction against enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion doesn’t apply to county prosecutors. Judge Stephen Borrello signed the ruling, stating the injunction only applies to courts specifically under the supervision of Attorney General...
Most Illinois Bright Start college savings values drop, some significantly
(The Center Square) – With the state's college savings program seeing most investment funds down for the year, one analyst sees a potential cost to taxpayers. Parents investing in Illinois' Bright Start college savings program may have been shocked at their fund balance in recent statements. Of 17 different...
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
National bill to boost U.S. chip production supported by Illinois manufacturers
(The Center Square) – Supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how vulnerable the United States was to microchip shortages. That may change with the passage of new federal legislation. Illinois manufacturers support the move. The federal legislation that passed both chambers seeks to provide tens of...
Illinois to get $760 million in opioid settlement
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is set to get $760 million in a settlement with opioid drug marketers and a manufacturer. The governor is forming and advisory board on how to spend the money. The board will meet to discuss ways of spending Illinois' share of...
