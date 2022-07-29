ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

New Sesame Place Video, Incident Emerges As Civil Rights Leaders Meet To Discuss Discrimination Allegations

By Alicia Roberts
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2giB_0gwxxZfg00

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — There are new developments in the Sesame Place controversy. Civil rights leaders are meeting to discuss the allegations of racial discrimination at the Langhorne theme park and want a meeting with Sea World leaders to develop solutions to eradicate discrimination.

Meantime, a York father believes his daughter was a victim of discrimination at the park. The father believes it wasn’t a coincidence of what happened to her.

Nathan Fleming and his 5-year-old daughter Olivia visited Sesame Place 12 days before the New York video was posted.

“Fifteen to 20 minutes maybe went by where she didn’t get a high-five and I feel like she was being overlooked a bit,” Fleming said.

Fleming says back on July 4, when his daughter was passed by time and again during a Sesame Place character parade, he chalked it up to there being thousands of kids along the route and went into “dad mode” to get his daughter noticed.

“In the video, you can hear me I’m yelling like towards him and I’m recording and pointing at her at the same time and as he’s walking towards her, I felt glorified like all right, it’s about it happen,” Fleming said.

Five-year-old old Olivia describes instead what happened next.

“His hand went like this,” Olivia said.

“He is visibly walking to her and then a split-second change, he sees another kid and goes the opposite direction,” Fleming said.

Fleming says while Olivia described the characters as “mean” for ignoring her that day it wasn’t until friends shared the now-viral social post from a New York mother who alleges her 6-year-old daughter and niece were snubbed that he started to believe this was a pattern, something Olivia also sensed.

“If a kid says ‘Oh, it happened to another kid’ that’s one thing but when they say ‘that kid looks just like me,’ she’s referring to her skin color,” Fleming said.

Fleming says since the incident Olivia has wanted nothing to do with any of her favorite characters, even TV shows. He says what disappoints him most is that despite repeated calls, emails and even LinkedIn messages, Sesame Place has not replied.

“It could have been something as small as inviting her back, maybe a meet and greet. Anything to help her regain her confidence,” Fleming said.

Sesame Place responded to the new incident in a statement sent to CBS3: “We want every child who comes to our park to feel included, seen and inspired and we are disappointed to learn that this child came away from her experience in our park feeling disappointed. We are reaching out to the family to speak with them about it.”

Comments / 83

Thomas Dougherty
2d ago

I am going to bring my white grandkids and if they don’t get high fives but a black or brown kid does I am going to bring a racism suit.

Reply(4)
54
Jimmy P
3d ago

Wait a minute, isn’t that a little black or brown boy that got the hand touch next to the little black girl? It isn’t a white boy but it’s still racism? These are the participation trophy parents it seems.

Reply(10)
27
marilyn zemble
2d ago

Is everything about race. How about all white and Asian kids that are not hi fired. Try working in a costume and try to keep up on a moving parade.The see what they see.

Reply(5)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philadelphiaweekly.com

Despite Harassment, Drag Queen Story Events Persevere

“I always try to tell people is that you can go to my page and see exactly what it is. We’re a literacy program. It gets people- of all ages- to go to the library.” says Ian Morrison, better known as drag performer Brittany Lynn, the founder of Philly’s Drag Queen Story Time. “People flock to libraries for this, it gives the library life.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Langhorne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WFMZ-TV Online

Family sues Sesame Place for racial discrimination

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. - Sesame Place in Bucks County is facing a $25 million lawsuit over claims of racial discrimination. A Baltimore family is suing the theme park, saying multiple costumed characters ignored a Black girl during a meet-and-greet last month. The lawsuit comes just over a week after a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Residents, Community Leaders And Police Hold Peace Walk In Germantown With Hopes Of Preventing Gun Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The community came together to work to prevent gun violence in Philadelphia. Germantown residents, community leaders and the 14th Police District chaplains held a peace walk Thursday night. It’s part of the Third Thursday Initiative. State Rep. Stephen Kinsey has been working with the mayor’s office and fellow elected officials on ways to stop the violence. “In a few weeks we’re going to announce a project that we hope to do throughout the northwest section of Philadelphia,” Kinsey said. “I’m not at liberty to talk about it right now, we’re going to meet, but we got to make a change and we can’t just expect things, trying the normal stuff and think that things are going to change automatically.” The walkers formed a prayer circle before heading off into the neighborhood.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters

I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Place#Racial Discrimination#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Sea World
CBS Philly

Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street. Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times. The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm. Police say the dog is a pit bull. Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition. Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Can the National Guard really solve gun violence?

This month, Philadelphia crossed the threshold of 300 homicides. It’s a grim indicator that 2022 is on pace to be one of the city’s deadliest years, even if it doesn’t exceed 2021, which ended with a record-breaking 562 homicides. Echoing throughout neighborhoods and the halls of power...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Philly

Parishioners Return To Services At Grace Episcopal Church In Port Richmond After Fire Destroyed Steeple

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia congregation held services Sunday morning, less than a week after a fire destroyed its steeple. They call themselves the little church with the big heart determined to not let tragedy deter their mission to worship. Parishioners of Grace Episcopal Church in Port Richmond gathered for Sunday morning services as they always do, but this week was no ordinary one for this faith community. “I cried, I cried,” Shirley Litchendorf, a parishioner, said. Monday afternoon, just after 4 p.m., lightning struck the steeple of the 125-year-old structure, setting it on fire. “Years ago they covered up a bell it became...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE

Many of our followers have been commenting on the high volume of accidents, rollovers and sadly fatalities. We feel the anxiety here at OCSN too as we report these accidents to you. The volume of medevac requests, sometimes multiple requests for one accident, is heartbreaking. Please pay attention and stay focused. You need to be mindful of other drivers who are distracted because you have to be on the defensive side too by trying to stay away from them. We don’t enjoy putting up these accidents and fatalities and would love to see a significant drop in them. For yourself and those you love please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Teacher who attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' rally fired from ASD

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night terminated a social studies teacher who attended a political rally last year. Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, which took place before supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Moorehead had been placed on leave from the district just a few weeks after the incident.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Seven-Year-Old Child Shot in Wister Townhomes Complex: Philadelphia Police Investigating

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was 8:05 pm on July 27, 2022, when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about shots fired in the Wister Townhomes Complex. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a seven-year-old child who had been shot in his left hand. The child was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for treatment. The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in this shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy