Blugolds travel to Washington, D.C., to lobby for students in higher education with learning disabilities

WGRZ TV
Families of Flight 3407 head to Washington D.C.
The FAA is honoring all of the families who pushed for more safety measures with a plaque dedication in Washington D.C. We caught up with one family at the airport.
WTOP
MetroAccess union goes on strike
A MetroAccess union strike on top of problems on the Red Line may complicate commutes in the D.C. region. Members at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 that were employed by Transdev voted roughly four weeks ago to begin a strike at the Hubbard Road Garage. That particular location, the union said, has been over 100 workers short “for over a year and a half.”
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
sungazette.news
Superintendent: Summer-school effort largely glitch-free
There were the inevitable glitches, but it appears Arlington Public Schools’ soon-to-wrap-up summer-school program was a relatively smooth endeavor. “We’re really excited about all of the great learning,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said in an update to School Board members on the effort, which attracted 3,152 students, “the vast majority” in person, Durán said.
fox40jackson.com
Jason Chaffetz: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting in on the action and begging the National Guard for help
Jason Chaffetz discussed how Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the National Guard for help with the migrants in the city despite declaring it a sanctuary city in the past on “The Ingraham Angle.”. JASON CHAFFETZ: But now DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting in on the action...
‘Shame on you’: Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 confronts school board
The Allentown School District has fired a teacher who was suspended after going to Washington, D.C. for the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, which became a deadly insurrectionist riot that took over the capitol building. Jason Moorehead, who taught at Raub Middle School, addressed the school board Thursday...
fox5dc.com
4 Black female firefighters sue DC Fire for $10 million for race, gender discrimination
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Four long-tenured Black female firefighters are suing DC Fire and Emergency Services for $10 million for race and gender discrimination, according to a press release. The lawsuit says the discrimination came in the form of payment of wages, promotions, training and job opportunities and maintenance...
Annapolis Pride Founder Named Administrative Director for Maryland Commission on LGBTQ Affairs
Annapolis Pride founder and former board chair Jeremy Browning of Annapolis has begun his work as the state’s first-ever administrative director to the Maryland Commission on LGBTQ Affairs. Housed in the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, the 15-member commission seeks to enhance the inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals and communities statewide.
Wbaltv.com
Towson among universities working to help Maryland fill teacher shortages
TOWSON, Md. — Maryland universities are trying to help school districts address a severe teaching shortage. It turns out, one of the problems contributing to the shortage is fewer college students are choosing education as a career. Over the past 10 years, the number of college students enrolling in Maryland teacher preparation programs decreased by 33%.
WFMZ-TV Online
Teacher who attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' rally fired from ASD
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night terminated a social studies teacher who attended a political rally last year. Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, which took place before supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Moorehead had been placed on leave from the district just a few weeks after the incident.
WTOP
Alexandria church gives computer tablets to help students prepare for school
On Saturday, a church in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away thousands of computer tablets to help young students in need prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the “Brother’s Keeper Outreach Project” at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. This year, they commemorated the occasion by giving aid to struggling families.
WAMU
Maryland election officials are still counting mail-in and provisional ballots
Maryland voters are still waiting for mail-in and provisional ballots to be counted. Election officials still haven’t finished counting the thousands of remaining mail-in ballots, and it will be a little while until they finish. “The big question mark still in these parts is the race for Montgomery County...
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Adventist HealthCare Hospitals Recognized for Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Adventist HealthCare hospitals in Montgomery County have earned national recognition for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive high-quality care. Shady Grove Medical Center was recognized with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll awards. White Oak Medical Center achieved the Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll awards. Both hospitals were also awarded the association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition.
fredericksburg.today
Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria
Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria. The Alexandria City School Board has appointed Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as the interim superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS), effective Sept. 1, 2022, at a special called School Board meeting. Kay-Wyatt is currently the ACPS chief of human resources, having joined the school division in July 2021 and served previously as the ACPS acting chief of human resources and the executive director of human resources. She is the second Black female interim superintendent at ACPS.
wypr.org
University of Maryland to train educators to curb learning loss
The average student over the summer break is likely to forget between 17% and 34% of what they learned during the school year, according to a study by the Northwest Evaluation Association. To help local students combat the learning loss this year researchers at the University of Maryland are hosting...
WTOP
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
Three Double Shootings In Less Than 30 Minutes In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating three separate double shootings...
State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties
Funn's death comes at a critical time for the state elections board, as it works to certify the results from the primaries and prepares for the general election. The post State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
