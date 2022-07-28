ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Patriots’ plane touches down in Topeka

By Chris Fisher
KCTV 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Leave all bags, come this way!’ Passengers cry during panicked flight evacuation after fire detected on plane

United Airlines passengers had a shock on landing in Denver on Tuesday as cabin crew immediately shouted at them to leave their bags and evacuate the plane.The flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Denver, Colorado had touched down at 2.30pm when a fire was detected onboard the aircraft, and crew took the decision to evacuate.Passenger Adrian Hartwell posted a dramatic video to Twitter showing multiple flight attendants shouting “Come this way, come this way!” and “Leave all bags” as passengers clamour to get down the aisle and off the plane. Both adults and children can be heard crying and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
UPI News

Owner searching for zebra on the loose in Missouri

July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri man is on the hunt for a zebra that escaped from his property in Miller County and has been on the run for four days. Joe McDevitt said he bought Marty the zebra about three months ago and the animal escaped through a fence on his property four months ago.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
State
California State
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Missouri Sports
Topeka, KS
Football
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
AOL Corp

Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow

If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas doctors warn of lax approach to coronavirus variants

TOPEKA — Doctors with the University of Kansas Health System warn of a lack of preparation surrounding a COVID-19 subvariant driving rising case numbers. The BA.5 variant has led health care providers in eastern Kansas to report levels similar to surges seen with Delta and Omicron. Steve Stites, chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Health System, said the loosening of disease prevention protocols could be setting communities up for failure.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Eastern Airlines#U S Troops
Kansas Reflector

Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Nikki Perry is a fourth-generation Kansan and the author of “Policing Sex in the Sunflower State: The Story of the Kansas State Industrial Farm for Women,” a […] The post Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy