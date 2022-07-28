Sandra Coleman: Volunteers needed for Day Away program in Bristol

www.laconiadailysun.com
Makers Mill is granted Certificate of Occupancy for community makerspace and vocation hub
WOLFEBORO — Almost a year to the day since the renovation construction began, Makers Mill received its certificate of occupancy from the Town of Wolfeboro’s Planning and Development department for their community makerspace and vocation hub at 23 Bay Street. “This has been such an exciting project to...
Dave Kinne: Many Lakes Region residents care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats
Mr. Doug Klock of Meredith could not be more wrong about the Lakes Region. Despite the urban sprawl of Meredith, Lakeport, Laconia, and the like, he made a category error in regards to an attack directed at the Gunstock Commission in which the intent was to focus upon the gem that Gunstock is, and that its success is important to us common folks. Many of us care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats. He had no idea that I own a home on the lake and don't "vacation" here. I live here. The conversation is not about Mr. Doug Klock. Please help us in removing the Gunstock Commissioners and reinstating the managers that have made Gunstock a great ski area.
Carole A. Billin, 88
MOULTONBOROUGH — Dr. Carole Ann Billin, 88, the first woman to hold a veterinarian license in New Hampshire, died July 23, 2022, at her home in Moultonborough. Dr. Billin was born July 11, 1934 in Galt, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth Pringle. At the age of 18, she enrolled in Ontario Veterinary College, which had graduated only 29 women in the 29 years it had been admitting them. She was assigned a seat in front of a student from Pennsylvania: Robert Billin. “It was love at first sight” for them both, she said. They married before their final year of school.
Christine L. Sanborn, 96
ALTON — Christine L. Sanborn passed away January 13, 2022, at the age of 96. Christine was a lifetime resident of Alton and member of the Alton Community Church. She was a beloved kindergarten teacher, an active member of the Sunshine Club and various other organizations in the area.
Richard W. Bray Jr., 54
LACONIA — Richard William Bray Jr., 54, died in his home on June 11, 2022 in Laconia. He was born in Port Washington, NY, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
Joycelyn A. Dickinson, 83
LACONIA — Joycelyn Ann Braddock Dickinson, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Concord Hospital. Joy was born on January 23, 1939, in Leesport, PA, the daughter of the late Richard Russell Braddock and Thelma Grace (Hollinger) Braddock, formerly of Fleetwood, PA and Greenfield, MA. She attended Greenfield High School and went on to study at Endicott College in Beverly, MA. Soon after, she married John Cross Dickinson, of Greenfield, MA. They were married for 57 years until John’s passing in 2018. After eight years as a devoted wife of an Air Force fighter pilot, Joy, John, and their two daughters settled in Laconia in 1970.
"We have the votes": County Delegation to meet Monday, remove Strang from Gunstock Commission
GILFORD — The Belknap County Delegation will hold an emergency meeting to remove Gunstock Area Commissioner David Strang, appoint a temporary commissioner to maintain a quorum of GAC membership, and accept the resignations of former Commissioners Peter Ness and Gary Kiedaisch. The meeting will take place on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Gunstock Main Lodge at 7 p.m.
Gunstock management returns: County Delegation appoints new GAC member, accepts commissioner resignations, including Strang
GILFORD — Denise Conroy was sworn in as the newest member of the Gunstock Area Commission Monday night at 8:16 p.m. Following her appointment, the present members of the Belknap County Delegation voted 9-1 to accept David Strang's resignation. Strang made a verbal commitment to resign during Sunday’s meeting of the GAC. With Strang’s resignation, per a vote made by the commission Sunday, Gunstock’s senior management team was immediately rehired.
Guy W. Stoye, 89
DANBURY — Guy Walter Stoye died peacefully on July 27, 2022, at his home in Danbury, at the age of 89. Guy was born in Bay Shore, NY, on September 6, 1932, to parents Frederick and Rita (Camacho) Stoye. They had three much older sons, Carl, Fred, and Joe. The family lived in Sayville and owned a camp on Fire Island. He spent his childhood on a mill pond and the beaches of Long Island, sparking a lifelong passion for nature. His love of animals drew him to agricultural college, but he soon realized he had no heart for slaughter. After raising some hell in his first car, he matured quickly and did stints as carpenter, postman and tree trimmer, though he revered forests and later came to hate the sound of a chainsaw.
Michael R. McCormack, 60
CONCORD — Michael R. McCormack passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2022 at the age of 60. Growing up in Moultonborough, he loved to spend time outdoors camping, hunting, fishing, hiking and riding motorcycles. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and his gift to make others laugh.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 157 service calls between 11 a.m. July 25 and 11 a.m. Monday. Eight people were arrested.
Strang says he'll resign if delegation appoints new member, GAC votes to rehire management
GILFORD — Acting Chair David Strang stated that he would “be happy to tender his resignation,” under the condition that the county delegation first appoint an additional member of the Gunstock Area Commission, allowing the body to maintain a quorum of three members, during Sunday’s emergency meeting of the commission at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 132 service calls between noon last Wednesday and noon last Friday.
Strang calls emergency meeting of Gunstock commission for Sunday afternoon, says he won't resign
GILFORD — David Strang has called an emergency public meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission for Sunday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m., to consider a motion to rehire Gunstock Mountain Resort staff, according to the posted agenda. Also on the agenda is a motion to seal the minutes from...
