This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
India Shawn on Collabing With ‘Legend’ Anderson .Paak & Her 1st Lollapalooza
Click here to read the full article. India Shawn shines amazingly at Lollapalooza. India, a Los Angeles native, performed at the Lollapalooza Chicago’s BMI Stage on Sunday, July 31, 2022. An R&B musician with quite the repertoire, India brought the right relaxing vibes for the last day of the chaotic festival. Her debut album, Before We Go (Deeper), released on July 22, 2022, features must-listen collabs with artists like Anderson .Paak, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and 6lack. Her smooth-yet-strong voice balances the vulnerable topics of staying true to yourself while navigating the hardships of adulthood and moving to a new place—as...
Vladimir Putin's Singapore Envoy Says Russia's Image In Asia Remains 'Snow-White'
Russia has maintained a “snow-white” image in Asia, Vladimir Putin’s Singapore envoy said as he warned of the dangers of isolating Kremlin. What Happened: Nikolay Kudashev, who is Russia’s ambassador to Singapore, said the Kremlin has long pushed for a “simple” foreign policy that benefited the region, unlike those advocated by the West.
China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea
Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
