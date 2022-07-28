Wegmans: Say “Cheesecake!”

literock973.com
ithaca.com
Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg
There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
Sister facility of Animal Adventure set to open Friday
A brand new animal experience is coming to the Binghamton area. Animal Adventure Park announced that they are opening a sister facility called 'The Preserve' later this week.
NewsChannel 36
Jasper Sunflower Maze in Full Bloom
JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new sunflower maze is taking full bloom in Jasper. This maze's beginning is a love story. A husband wanted to grow his wife a patch of sunflowers and it turned into a whole field of them. Brianna Siegrist’s husband, Ezra, helped turn her dream into...
Red Robin Diner Owner Discusses Plans But Won’t Reveal New Name
The town of Binghamton man who recently purchased the old Red Robin Diner property in Johnson City says he's "very excited" to move forward with the redevelopment project. Taimoor Khan outlined his vision for the site at 268 Main Street for members of the village planning board. Khan said he...
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
localsyr.com
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
Elmira Handmade Market happening this weekend
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- An outdoor summer fun Handmade Market is coming to Elmira this weekend. This event is happening rain or shine, it’s taking place from 10 am to 5 pm at Community Arts of Elmira. Community Arts of Elmira is located at 413 Lake Street. Community members are encouraged to stop by and enjoy […]
14850.com
AFJ celebrates anniversary, new Ithaca office, with free event Sunday
The Alliance of Families for Justice, which supports the families of incarcerated people, is celebrating the organization’s sixth anniversary and the establishment of the Friends of AFJ in Ithaca with an event Sunday afternoon at Conley Park. Sunday’s event will feature free food, music from DJ EVO Evolution, and...
Clemens Center updates 2022-23 Broadway Series
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Clemens Center has announced its new 2022-23 Broadway Series, featuring several substitutions from the previously announced lineup. The new lineup will include Anastasia and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. replacing the previously announced Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, and Tootsie. The new lineup, with dates and times for each show, is listed below: […]
F. Oliver’s closes Ithaca location due to staffing troubles, community asked for ideas to fill vacancy
F. Oliver’s, a specialty foods business known for its oils, vinegars and other fresh ingredients, has closed its location at 154 East State Street on the Ithaca Commons. The business is based near the Finger Lakes region with stores in Canandaigua, Rochester and Clay, New York. After seeing much success at these locations, an additional store opened in Ithaca in 2012 to stimulate economic development, subsequently becoming a staple in the area.
WETM
Chemung County Fair kicks off Tuesday
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The 180th Chemung County Fair is taking place this week. The fair will be held Tuesday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 7th. There will be carnival rides, acrobats, a magician, food trucks, a horse show and more. In addition to the activities taking place during the day, there will also be a Demolition Derby, tractor pulls, and professional wrestling all taking place at the Grandstand.
NewsChannel 36
Concourse D’Elegance returns to Southern Tier
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts from around the country were in the Southern Tier this week for a unique car show. Drivers parked Bricklin SV-1s along Market Street for Concourse D'Elegance, a car show part of Bricklin International's Grand National Meet. Residents saw roughly 20 of these cars parked outside starting Saturday morning in an array of different colors.
NewsChannel 36
iMatter Music Festival Returns to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The iMatter Festival returned to Horseheads after a three-year hiatus. Over a thousand people came out to listen to over twenty hard rock bands perform. This event was filled with hard rockers who had huge smiles on their faces. Organizers said the festival's message is to...
Why The New Binghamton Front Street Roundabout Is Making People Want To Pull Their Hair Out
If you've been in the Binghamton area at all for the past week, then you've probably had to deal with the temporary closure of the Exit 5 ramp from I-81 South. It's Front Street frustration as a second roundabout is being completed. If you come up Front Street and are...
NewsChannel 36
Public piano in Centerway Square
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Pianists now have the opportunity to shred the keyboard right in Downtown Corning. Corning's Gaffer District has a piano set up in Centerway Square for anyone to come out and play for free. The piano, painted by Kylene Kiah from Wine & Design, was set up in the square roughly two weeks ago. Sandy Wilson had the idea to bring the public piano to Corning about a decade ago. She got the idea after hearing about another Downtown area bringing a piano to their square.
whcuradio.com
Stretch of road in Ithaca set to close for two weeks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close for two weeks. Forest Home Drive near Cornell University will close from Thurston Avenue to Arboretum Road on Monday. New sidewalk crossings are being put in. The Arboretum Road intersection near Beebe Hall will also close. There will be a detour and flaggers, though the work will not affect access to the parking garage or university buildings on Forest Home Drive. Emergency access will be allowed.
owegopennysaver.com
ACHIEVE hosts 67th Annual Dinner Dance and Awards Ceremony
Over 350 individuals, staff, elected officials, and business and community members came together for an evening of recognition and fun at ACHIEVE’s 67th Annual Dinner Dance and Awards Ceremony, presented by the ACHIEVE Foundation Board of Directors and Mirabito Cares. Featuring a brief Arc New York Membership meeting, the...
Hornell’s tips to keep skunks at bay
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell officials have provided a list of tips for city residents to deal with pestering skunks in the spring and summer. The City of Hornell announced that the Quality of Life Committee has met to discuss ongoing concerns about skunks seen throughout the city. The City said that skunks most often […]
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
