Wegmans: Say “Cheesecake!”

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Pianists now have the opportunity to shred the keyboard right in Downtown Corning. Corning's Gaffer District has a piano set up in Centerway Square for anyone to come out and play for free. The piano, painted by Kylene Kiah from Wine & Design, was set up in the square roughly two weeks ago. Sandy Wilson had the idea to bring the public piano to Corning about a decade ago. She got the idea after hearing about another Downtown area bringing a piano to their square.

CORNING, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO