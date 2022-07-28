ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campfire restrictions go into effect on the National Forest on July 28

 4 days ago
moderncampground.com

BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning

The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata man riding motorcycle dies in wreck near Blue Lake

SOAP LAKE - 68-year-old Dennis Armour of Ephrata has died after crashing into the back of a vehicle on SR 17 near Blue Lake nine miles south of Coulee City Sunday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Dennis was traveling on his motorcycle southward on SR 17 and was approaching the Blue Lake rest area when he crashed.
EPHRATA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Watershed brings concerns of heat exhaustion, heat stroke

QUINCY, Wash. - Watershed brings thousands of people out to The Gorge Amphitheater each year. With the event being held in the middle of a heat wave, heat stroke and heat exhaustion are real concerns. The CEO of the local hospital Quincy Medical Center, Glenda Bishop, wants to remind people...
QUINCY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Temperature records expected to topple through the weekend

Northwest cities will threaten — and break — daily temperature records over the next several days. Spokane fell seven degrees short of its record of 106 on Wednesday, but Yakima tied its record of 106 and Ellensburg’s 105 eclipsed the previous record by five degrees. In western Washington, Seattle (94), Olympia (97) and Bellingham (90) all set new records on Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Rock Climber Dies Southwest of Leavenworth

A Seattle woman is dead after passing away while climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth last week. Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld said the victim's 30-year-old climbing partner first called 9-1-1 July 19th around 9:45pm from the wall after losing sight and contact with the victim, who was still connected to the rope below.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ncwlife.com

One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake

One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Barn Fire Suspect Arrested, May be Tried as an Adult

The suspect responsible for lighting a barn on fire while running from the police in Chelan may be tried as an adult after he was arrested on July 29. 17-year-old Connor Leo Strange was caught alongside 28-year-old Kendall Decoteau, who authorities claim is his girlfriend, after robbing a friend of roughly $1800 worth of belongings.
CHELAN, WA
ifiberone.com

Soap Lake police, medical personnel able to revive woman found unconscious, not breathing

SOAP LAKE — Soap Lake police and medical personnel were able to save a woman who was having a cardiac event likely caused by an opioid overdose Thursday evening. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the 400 block of Third Avenue Northeast and arrived to find a woman unconscious and not breathing. Officers Jones and Gallaher immediately began CPR and also administered NARCAN.
SOAP LAKE, WA

