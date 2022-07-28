CAN’s Notes on July 25 Cambridge City Council Meeting

cambridgespy.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMDT.com
River Games Park ribbon cutting held to celebrate new park on the riverfront in Salisbury
SALISBURY,Md- A new park featuring corn hole, bocce ball, chess, a bar fixture and fire pits had its grand opening in Salisbury Saturday morning, featuring members of the Salisbury City Council to test out all new attractions. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony Mayor Jake Day said the park was an underutilized space and the new park would help to activate it and draw in people to the riverfront.
Cape Gazette
CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
Bay Net
Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
WMDT.com
BREAKING: Julie Giordano wins Republican nomination for Wicomico County executive
Wicomico County, MD- Julie Giordano is officially the winner of the Republican nomination for county executive in Wicomico County. This comes after the acting county executive John Psota formally conceded in the race. Giordano is a school teacher in Salisbury Maryland who entered the race due to dissatisfaction with current...
Eye On Annapolis
Haire Wins GOP Primary for County Executive, McMillan Concedes
We now know who will face off against County Executive Steuart Pittman in November’s election. After all the mail-in ballots were counted, current District 7 Councilwoman, Jessica Haire, prevailed over former Delegate Herb McMillan. The final tally was 16,358 (44.35%) votes for Haire and 14,292 (38.75%) for McMillan. Shortly...
WMDT.com
Sussex Co. Habitat for Humanity redeveloping county neighborhood, new homeownership opportunities
GEORGETOWN, Del. – It may be an empty lot now, but it will soon be the grounds of new housing opportunities in the Kimmeytown neighborhood of Georgetown. “When we work as a team and when we do things together like this we accomplish a lot. So we’re excited about coming back here and see that people will have a decent place to live,” U.S Senator Tom Carper said.
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
Ocean City Today
Dan Hicken Memorial Route 50 Bridge
Three people have been killed in Ocean City and Berlin this summer after being struck by vehicles when crossing the street.
Ocean City Police Seek to Identify Suspect in Boardwalk Assault
OCEAN CITY, MD – Police in Ocean City are seeking to identify a man wanted...
Bay Net
Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
Eye On Annapolis
Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Renaissance Festival
For nearly 50 years, Anne Arundel County grows a bit at the end of August for a few months as the Village of Revel Grove comes to life. Yes, we’re talking about the Maryland Renaissance Festival, or as most people will simply call it–the ren fest. And today, we sit down with Jules Smith, the General Manager, to talk about Revel Grove.
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Police to host 2022 National Night Out
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Police Department will once again host National Night Out this Tuesday, August 2nd. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood togetherness to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Most communities celebrate National Night Out with block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and more.
talbotspy.org
Historic Cabinetmakers Home Gets a Facelift
The Talbot County Garden Club (TCGC) recently donated $10,000 towards the restoration of Joseph’s Cottage, the home of Joseph Neall, an 18th century cabinetmaker, on the grounds of the Talbot County Historical Society in Easton. Funds were made possible by the recent, successful Talbot County Tour of the Maryland Home & Garden Pilgrimage, which drew more than 1,000 visitors despite miserable weather.
State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties
Funn's death comes at a critical time for the state elections board, as it works to certify the results from the primaries and prepares for the general election. The post State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Fisherman who caught shark in fishing line in Ocean City works to set it free
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: the Howland family) — It's not every day one sees a shark on the beach at Ocean City. Watch the video above to see how a group of fishermen helped free a shark caught in their line.
weaa.org
Councilman Zeke Cohen Proposes To Pay Squeegee Kids
(Baltimore, MD) -- As Baltimore continues to ponder the issue of what to do about squeegee kids, one councilman has a proposal. Councilman Zeke Cohen is suggesting that the city pay the kids cash to stay off the streets. Cohen is offering up the Universal Basic Income plan as a...
Ocean City Today
Highest paying jobs in California, Maryland that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in California-Lexington Park, MD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WBOC
Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
Cape Gazette
Tidal Homes sold to Wilkins Construction Services
After 16 years of serving Sussex County, the husband and wife team of Doug and Kara Ritter have sold Millsboro-based Tidal Homes to Kyle Wilkins, owner of Wilkins Construction Services. Doug said he cannot think of a better person to assume control of Tidal Homes. “Kyle has been in the...
