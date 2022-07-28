ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

CAN’s Notes on July 25 Cambridge City Council Meeting

By Cambridge Association of Neighborhoods
cambridgespy.org
 4 days ago
cambridgespy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

River Games Park ribbon cutting held to celebrate new park on the riverfront in Salisbury

SALISBURY,Md- A new park featuring corn hole, bocce ball, chess, a bar fixture and fire pits had its grand opening in Salisbury Saturday morning, featuring members of the Salisbury City Council to test out all new attractions. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony Mayor Jake Day said the park was an underutilized space and the new park would help to activate it and draw in people to the riverfront.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk

Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Bay Net

Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, MD
Cambridge, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Eye On Annapolis

Haire Wins GOP Primary for County Executive, McMillan Concedes

We now know who will face off against County Executive Steuart Pittman in November’s election. After all the mail-in ballots were counted, current District 7 Councilwoman, Jessica Haire, prevailed over former Delegate Herb McMillan. The final tally was 16,358 (44.35%) votes for Haire and 14,292 (38.75%) for McMillan. Shortly...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Sussex Co. Habitat for Humanity redeveloping county neighborhood, new homeownership opportunities

GEORGETOWN, Del. – It may be an empty lot now, but it will soon be the grounds of new housing opportunities in the Kimmeytown neighborhood of Georgetown. “When we work as a team and when we do things together like this we accomplish a lot. So we’re excited about coming back here and see that people will have a decent place to live,” U.S Senator Tom Carper said.
GEORGETOWN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge City Council#City Streets#The Mission Center#Christian#West End Property Owners#Great Marsh Park#Community Policing
Bay Net

Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Renaissance Festival

For nearly 50 years, Anne Arundel County grows a bit at the end of August for a few months as the Village of Revel Grove comes to life. Yes, we’re talking about the Maryland Renaissance Festival, or as most people will simply call it–the ren fest. And today, we sit down with Jules Smith, the General Manager, to talk about Revel Grove.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
WMDT.com

Salisbury Police to host 2022 National Night Out

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Police Department will once again host National Night Out this Tuesday, August 2nd. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood togetherness to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Most communities celebrate National Night Out with block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and more.
SALISBURY, MD
talbotspy.org

Historic Cabinetmakers Home Gets a Facelift

The Talbot County Garden Club (TCGC) recently donated $10,000 towards the restoration of Joseph’s Cottage, the home of Joseph Neall, an 18th century cabinetmaker, on the grounds of the Talbot County Historical Society in Easton. Funds were made possible by the recent, successful Talbot County Tour of the Maryland Home & Garden Pilgrimage, which drew more than 1,000 visitors despite miserable weather.
EASTON, MD
weaa.org

Councilman Zeke Cohen Proposes To Pay Squeegee Kids

(Baltimore, MD) -- As Baltimore continues to ponder the issue of what to do about squeegee kids, one councilman has a proposal. Councilman Zeke Cohen is suggesting that the city pay the kids cash to stay off the streets. Cohen is offering up the Universal Basic Income plan as a...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Tidal Homes sold to Wilkins Construction Services

After 16 years of serving Sussex County, the husband and wife team of Doug and Kara Ritter have sold Millsboro-based Tidal Homes to Kyle Wilkins, owner of Wilkins Construction Services. Doug said he cannot think of a better person to assume control of Tidal Homes. “Kyle has been in the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy