CAN’s Notes on July 25 Cambridge City Council Meeting

GEORGETOWN, Del. – It may be an empty lot now, but it will soon be the grounds of new housing opportunities in the Kimmeytown neighborhood of Georgetown. “When we work as a team and when we do things together like this we accomplish a lot. So we’re excited about coming back here and see that people will have a decent place to live,” U.S Senator Tom Carper said.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO