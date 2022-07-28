Polk County Schools announces administrative promotions, hire

polkstudents.com
Mountain Xpress
Scholarships awarded to two Asheville students for outstanding commitment to the community
Two Asheville students have won scholarships for demonstrating a commitment to building a stronger community. Nicole Allen and Tyler Leik were among 35 students who received a $1,000 scholarship from Self-Help Credit Union, a financial organization that works nationwide to create and protect home ownership and economic opportunity for all.
my40.tv
Healthcare nonprofit urges NC department to reject HCA's expansion plan
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization recently sent a letter to North Carolina's state health department urging officials to reject HCA Healthcare's expansion plan in the mountains. Western North Carolina's Health Equity Coalition (HEC), a nonprofit advocating for quality rural healthcare, is urging officials with the North...
Spartanburg Co. Emergency Management launches new alerts system
There's a new way to get alerts on emergencies happening in Spartanburg and it only takes seconds to sign up.
iheart.com
Pedestrian Killed, Summer meals rolling in H-Ville, Jobs for the Homeless?
(Arden, NC) -- The highway patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Arden. Troopers say a 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car while walking along U.S. Highway 25 early Sunday morning. The driver never stopped. There's been no description of the vehicle. Buncombe County Studies Homelessness Jobs.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
WLOS.com
Food trucks may be coming to Henderson County parks
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food trucks may soon be able to set up shop in some Henderson County parks. Henderson County commissioners will consider a "Mobile Food Vending Policy" at their meeting Monday, Aug. 1. According to county documents, the demand for food and drink services in county parks...
Several local counties at high risk for COVID-19, CDC says
CHARLOTTE — Rates of COVID-19 are on the rise again in the Carolinas and many local communities are now considered in the high level for spread, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. A dozen counties in Channel 9′s coverage area are at high COVID-19 levels, CDC...
Asheville to host longest running folk festival
Fun festivities are coming to Asheville this weekend during the 95th annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival.
my40.tv
"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
my40.tv
Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Brian Murdoch
Brian Murdoch joined Fidelity Bank as senior vice president and market executive. He is responsible for developing and managing business banking relationships, as well as leading sales and market expansion in Spartanburg. Murdoch has 28 years of financial experience in the Upstate and has held various senior management and lending...
my40.tv
Visitors head to Henderson County apple orchards for opening day
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Farmers in Henderson County are celebrating a bumper crop of apples this year. Now, they're inviting you to visit and pick! And many people were happy to oblige on what was opening day for many orchards. Grandad's Apples on Chimney Rock Road was buzzing with...
WYFF4.com
Couple arrested in Greenville County suspected of 2010 Wichita cold case, report says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A couple who was arrested in Greenville County over the weekend and are expected to be charged with murder in a shooting that happened more than a decade ago and a thousand miles away. Kristopher and Candace Valadez, both 32, were taken into custody on Sunday...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to assist electric boat manufacturer with $1M plus of incentives
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize electric boat manufacturer Forza X1’s new plant in McDowell County by more than $1 million, an investment some believe is unnecessary. Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday touted the state’s latest development deal that will award Forza X1 $1,367,000 over...
31-mile trail planned for inactive railroad connecting North and South Carolina
There is a plan in the works for a 31-mile-long trail to connect South Carolina and North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
North Carolina summer camp credited for starting ‘Christmas in July’ tradition
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - While the concept of celebrating Christmas during the month of July has inspired songs, greeting cards and even holiday-themed programming on the Hallmark Channel, the origin of the celebration can be traced to an all-girls summer camp. Keystone Camp occupies a woodsy spot of Transylvania...
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
my40.tv
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
wnctimes.com
Over 90 Arrested in Crime Reduction Operation NC and SC
Charlotte -- More than 91 people have been apprehended as a consequence of a crime reduction operation in North Carolina and South Carolina on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault,. sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, child abuse, child sexual assault, drug distribution, and firearms offences. The enforcement operation that was disclosed July...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
