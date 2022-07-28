Missouri Mines State Historic Site informational open house scheduled for Aug. 11

www.kmzu.com
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to assist with Kentucky flooding disaster
BOONE COUNTY. Mo. – Missouri Task Force 1, one of 28 Urban Search and Rescue teams in the United States, and managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, announces their first mission assignment of the year regarding recovery efforts in Jackson, Kentucky. The Task Force is designed to...
Colorado man facing drug charges after caught with 130lbs of marijuana
Camdenton, Mo. – A Colorado man faces multiple felony drug charges after deputy finds significant amounts of narcotics hidden inside vehicle. Camden County Sheriff's Office indicates the incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday evening, at Macks Creek, a community in the southwest area of the county. A deputy with the department conducted a traffic stop on an out of state vehicle with expired temporary license plates. The vehicle was allegedly emitting a strong marijuana odor, prompting the deputy to conduct a search of the vehicle. The driver, 45-year-old Kenneth A. Lamoeraux, of Greely, Colorado, reportedly admitted to the deputy a significant amount of marijuana was inside.
