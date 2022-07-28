Missouri Mines State Historic Site informational open house scheduled for Aug. 11

Camdenton, Mo. – A Colorado man faces multiple felony drug charges after deputy finds significant amounts of narcotics hidden inside vehicle. Camden County Sheriff's Office indicates the incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday evening, at Macks Creek, a community in the southwest area of the county. A deputy with the department conducted a traffic stop on an out of state vehicle with expired temporary license plates. The vehicle was allegedly emitting a strong marijuana odor, prompting the deputy to conduct a search of the vehicle. The driver, 45-year-old Kenneth A. Lamoeraux, of Greely, Colorado, reportedly admitted to the deputy a significant amount of marijuana was inside.

