Late Kick: Comparing conference realignment messaging from SEC and Big Ten

Michigan State has landed Top247 four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil over Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, and others. The 6-foot-7, 310 Alabaster (AL) Thompson product will project to left-tackle for offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic at the next level. Ramil is Michigan State's highest-ranked offensive line commit of the Mel Tucker era. The importance of this commitment goes beyond the rankings, as the valuable combination of him projecting to the LT position, his prototypical NFL frame featuring a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and the talent & technique he currently possesses make him a major pick-up. Ramil also held offers from Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss, and 30 others, but his relationship with Coach Kap seemed to put the Spartans over the top here.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO