Late Kick: Comparing conference realignment messaging from SEC and Big Ten

247sports.com
Related
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
2024 FSU RB commit Davis talks Michigan State offer
Kameron Davis, a junior four-star running back from Albany (Ga.) Dougherty, committed to Florida State in February of 2021. Michigan State's running back coach, Effrem.
Commentary: Dylan Edwards and a painful exit from Kansas State
Dylan Edwards committed to K-State and then broke away when the Derby back's recruitment took a sharp turn.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
247Sports
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
4-star guard DeShawn Harris-Smith discusses what stood out to him and his family on his Indiana official visit
Four-star class of 2023 guard DeShawn Harris-Smith talks with Peegs.com about his Indiana official visit, what his mom thought of IU, his conversations with coach Mike Woodson and the entire staff of the IU basketball program, as well as AD Scott Dolson and others.
Safety Rob Billings to announce decision on Sunday among top five
Safety Rob Billings of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton tells Clemson247 that he'll announce his commitment decision on Sunday at 2 p.m. Billings (6-1, 185) says his finalists are Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Duke. Billings is a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Tigers offered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
BREAKING POD: Tide dips into deep in-state pool to grab four-star DL
On the heels of an impressive run of commitments from top offensive targets, the Alabama recruiting effort for the 2023 cycle got a big defensive boost when four-star end Hunter Osborne announced he would be joining the Crimson Tide. What does the addition of the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Osborne mean for...
The Block: Jayden Daniels didn't leave Arizona State to sit on LSU's bench
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer talk about the quarterback battle brewing in Baton Rouge.
BREAKING: Austin Novosad announces he is staying committed to Baylor
Dripping Springs four-star quarterback Austin Novosad announced via his social media Monday evening that he will remain committed to Baylor, choosing to stick with the Bears over Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Notre Dame among others. Novosad is the No. 8 ranked quarterback in the country per the 247Sports Top247...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College football rankings: Top 25 coaches entering 2022 season
If you're into divisiveness at the start of fall camp this month, try ranking college football's top 25 coaches and doing so in an order that appeases everyone — it's impossible. Winning is everything and in the new era of transfer portal madness, NIL advantages and unequal revenue distribution among the major conferences, there's an elite group of coaches capable of competing for national championships annually with the others simply fighting for a shot to be in the mix.
NFL・
Iowa State football: a few questions heading into Fall camp
This week, the 2022 football season officially picks up for the Iowa State Cyclones, as the team will begin Fall Camp in the middle of the week. Iowa State lost big names.
How did WVU's QBs look on the first day of fall camp?
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on the QB situation after the first day of fall camp, including one contender that was not dressed.
Michigan State football: DT Jacob Slade named to Lombardi Award watch list
When asked to name one of his Michigan State players who is flying under the radar while quietly primed for a big season last week in Indianapolis, Mel Tucker paused in thought for a moment, then went with Jacob Slade. The redshirt senior defensive tackle might be close to graduating out of the underrated category, though, now that he’s appeared on two watch lists for major individual awards.
Boise State QB commit CJ Tiller talks new offer from Cal
Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) quarterback CJ Tiller remains committed to Boise State but a new offer from Cal could give him something to think about. Tiller is one of the top quarterbacks in the region and has impressed us in multiple settings this off-season. He had a solid showing at the SoCal Elite 11 Regional Camp back in June and flashed for us at multiple 7v7 events as well.
Michigan State lands Top247 four-star LT Stanton Ramil
Michigan State has landed Top247 four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil over Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, and others. The 6-foot-7, 310 Alabaster (AL) Thompson product will project to left-tackle for offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic at the next level. Ramil is Michigan State's highest-ranked offensive line commit of the Mel Tucker era. The importance of this commitment goes beyond the rankings, as the valuable combination of him projecting to the LT position, his prototypical NFL frame featuring a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and the talent & technique he currently possesses make him a major pick-up. Ramil also held offers from Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss, and 30 others, but his relationship with Coach Kap seemed to put the Spartans over the top here.
Stanton Ramil breaks down his commitment to Michigan State
Alabaster, (AL) four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil announced on social media that he was committing to Michigan State. Prior to his public announcement he spoke to Spartan Tailgate about his decision.
LOOK: WVU football 'official' offers have come a long way
Note: This story first appeared in 2020 when offers went out, but has since been updated with official offers each of the last two seasons, including the ones that went out on Monday. August 1st marked the first day that college football programs could send official, written offers to prospects...
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0