REDUCED ACCESS TO THIRD STREET BOAT LAUNCH

franklinpa.gov
 4 days ago
franklinpa.gov

YourErie

Curling iron catches fire, causes evacuation of Maryvale Apartments

Erie firefighters were busy this past hour battling a smoky fire at Maryvale Apartments. Residents of Maryvale Apartments had to evacuate the building after fire crews report a curling iron started a fire. Crews responded to a call of heavy smoke from the second floor of Maryvale Apartments on Monday after a curling iron was […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park

Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week

If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
butlerradio.com

Butler Township to Participate in Annual Night Out Program this Week

Butler Township will once again be participating in the annual National Night Out this Tuesday. The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. along Farmington Drive in Woodbury Estates. The road will be closed for a few hours to give residents the chance to meet officers from the...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
butlerradio.com

Investigation Continues Into Well Pad Theft

Authorities are continuing to investigate a theft that recently occurred at a well pad in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, troopers were called to a well pad on Baird Road in Mahoning Township early Saturday morning for a theft of batteries from the site. It was not immediately known how the suspect or suspects gained access to the site or the batteries.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Upcoming Bike Night to be Held in West Sunbury

The next West Sunbury Legion Post 243 Auxiliary “Bike Night” will be held this week. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at 1431 West Sunbury Road in West Sunbury. Food will be available along with raffles and a 50/50. Two more bike nights are planned...
WEST SUNBURY, PA
explore venango

Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
STRATTANVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Man Brings 8.38 Pounds of Methamphetamine into Erie Airport

ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drugs laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Willie C. Sanders III pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 27, to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In...
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Crash

A motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital following a crash that occurred late last week in Center Township. According to State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe of Butler was riding his motorcycle on West Brewster Road just after 9pm on Thursday (July 28th) when he struck a deer that was on the road.
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

One injured following vehicle crash in Fairview Twp.

A vehicle crash occurred in Fairview Township Friday morning (July 29). From a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report, the crash happened at 7:43 a.m. when a Subaru SUV, operated by an Edinboro college student, crossed the center lane and attempted to turn left. The Subaru was traveling northbound and attempted to make a left turn […]

