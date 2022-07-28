REDUCED ACCESS TO THIRD STREET BOAT LAUNCH

franklinpa.gov
Related
WFMJ.com
Grove City community fights potential landfill location proven to be radioactive
Over in Pennsylvania, it's a landfill causing some concern. People living in and around Grove City met Friday evening to determine how they can stop a landfill that closed decades ago from reopening after there's plans to build a new one on the same property. Frustrated yet passionate Grove City...
Curling iron catches fire, causes evacuation of Maryvale Apartments
Erie firefighters were busy this past hour battling a smoky fire at Maryvale Apartments. Residents of Maryvale Apartments had to evacuate the building after fire crews report a curling iron started a fire. Crews responded to a call of heavy smoke from the second floor of Maryvale Apartments on Monday after a curling iron was […]
Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park
Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
erienewsnow.com
Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week
If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlerradio.com
Butler Township to Participate in Annual Night Out Program this Week
Butler Township will once again be participating in the annual National Night Out this Tuesday. The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. along Farmington Drive in Woodbury Estates. The road will be closed for a few hours to give residents the chance to meet officers from the...
Residents warned not to threaten Lawrence County employees/departments
NEW CASTLE – The ongoing anger over false reports of problems with the 2020 election has led some people to take their frustrations out on county officials. Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani said recently he has seen an increase in the amount of hate mail sent to his office. He said one letter...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County
CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
PSP IDs victim hit by semi while changing tire on I-80
511PA Statewide posted an alert to their Twitter around 5:15 a.m.
butlerradio.com
Investigation Continues Into Well Pad Theft
Authorities are continuing to investigate a theft that recently occurred at a well pad in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, troopers were called to a well pad on Baird Road in Mahoning Township early Saturday morning for a theft of batteries from the site. It was not immediately known how the suspect or suspects gained access to the site or the batteries.
butlerradio.com
Upcoming Bike Night to be Held in West Sunbury
The next West Sunbury Legion Post 243 Auxiliary “Bike Night” will be held this week. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at 1431 West Sunbury Road in West Sunbury. Food will be available along with raffles and a 50/50. Two more bike nights are planned...
explore venango
Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
Pa. sees Shell’s ethane cracker as an economic boon. But for some in Beaver County, it’s a reason to leave
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke came from Albany, New York, where he was finishing graduate school, and Cheryl, from Washington, D.C. Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
explore venango
Police Release Details on Franklin Man Seriously Injured After Side-by-Side Struck by SUV on Bredinsburg Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured after his side-by-side was struck by an SUV on Bredinsburg Road on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, along Bredinsburg Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police...
Lake Erie Speedway hosts 5th annual Wine, Brews, Spirits and Food Truck Festival
Saturday was The Lake Erie Speedway’s 5th annual “Wine, Brews, Spirits, and Food Truck Festival.” There were six food trucks, 15 alcohol vendors and 20 craft and specialty vendors. This year, the charity they are supporting is The Autism Society of Northwest PA. The general manager of Lake Erie Speed Way said its nice to […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Provides Special Treat for Volunteers Repairing Wheelchair Ramp
Volunteers from the nonprofit "All God's Children" were repairing a ramp on E. 8th St. in Erie on Wednesday morning when the homeowner decided to give them a treat. James Ligons decided to play saxophone while they worked. The 82 year old is confined to a wheelchair, and a crew...
Man Brings 8.38 Pounds of Methamphetamine into Erie Airport
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drugs laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Willie C. Sanders III pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 27, to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In...
butlerradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Crash
A motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital following a crash that occurred late last week in Center Township. According to State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe of Butler was riding his motorcycle on West Brewster Road just after 9pm on Thursday (July 28th) when he struck a deer that was on the road.
One injured following vehicle crash in Fairview Twp.
A vehicle crash occurred in Fairview Township Friday morning (July 29). From a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report, the crash happened at 7:43 a.m. when a Subaru SUV, operated by an Edinboro college student, crossed the center lane and attempted to turn left. The Subaru was traveling northbound and attempted to make a left turn […]
Man hit by car, killed while changing tire on side of Mercer County interstate
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he was hit by a car while changing his tire on a Mercer County interstate. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Daniel Lee Leinen was outside of his car changing the driver’s side back tire when he was struck by another car along I-80 around 4:44 a.m. Sunday.
Farm and Dairy
2022 Trumbull County Fair sale
(Submitted photos and information) Buyer: Roman Supply Co. Inc. Buyer: Green & Golden Farm, in memory of Grandpa Richard Allen Houk.
Comments / 0