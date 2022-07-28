See Full Seattle Ferry Destroyed After Unexpected Accident

1027kord.com
KOMO News
WSP: Tired driver knocks trailer with boat into a ditch off I-5
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a tired driver hit a trailer with a boat on northbound I-5 Saturday, knocking the boat into a ditch. The collision happened around 5 p.m. at 70th Ave E in Fife. No injuries were reported and the driver got a ticket for Negligent...
shorelineareanews.com
Ouch! Worst ferry vs dock collision in years
On Thursday, July 28, 2022 on an early morning run, the Cathlamet, an Issaquah class ferry, crashed into the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle. It was on the Fauntleroy / Vashon / Southworth run. The "hard landing" caused significant damage to the vessel and an offshore dolphin at the terminal....
I-5 in Seattle reopens after welding supply delivery truck catches fire, explodes
SEATTLE — Traffic is moving again on southbound Interstate 5 near Mercer Street in Seattle on Thursday evening, after a welding supply delivery truck caught fire and exploded several times. Initial reports said the truck was carrying liquid oxygen. Seattle Fire has since clarified the truck was carrying oxygen,...
Autoblog
Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock
SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
q13fox.com
1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party
SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
shorelineareanews.com
Burning truck carrying propane and oxygen tanks explodes on I-5 downtown Thursday
A truck carrying propane and oxygen tanks caught fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 5 in Seattle, prompting authorities to close all lanes of the freeway while fire crews extinguished the blaze. The fire started shortly before 1:10pm on the southbound freeway between the Lakeview and Mercer Street exits. “Tanks are...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATED: Seattle Fire ‘scenes of violence’ response on California SW, quickly closed
10:04 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “scenes of violence” response to the 5600 block of California SW for what the dispatcher has described as someone reported to have been “stabbed in the back with scissors.” Updates to come. 10:14 PM: The SFD response was downsized...
seattlemet.com
Inside the Cockpit During the Alki Beach Plane Crash
John La Porta knew he couldn't make it. Just beyond the northern tip of Vashon Island on Tuesday afternoon, the pilot's faltering Cessna 150 had basically stopped generating power shortly after leaving Tacoma. The tower at Boeing Field thought he could still hook the small plane toward one of its runways. But that meant crossing over houses and businesses with 20-plus gallons of fuel on board. If he couldn't reach the air strip or find a clearing, it would be a big fire.
Ferry in Washington state damaged after crash into terminal
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was travelling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”...
q13fox.com
Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
Seattle sets all-time record longest stretch of 90 degree highs Sunday
SEATTLE — The persistent heat wave gives one last gasp Sunday before waning as we head into the work week. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will top out in the 90s one last time for Seattle before dropping off on Monday. The forecast high of low 90s in Seattle Sunday will...
q13fox.com
Bellevue Police seek missing woman, last seen Sunday morning
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police need help finding a woman who went missing Sunday morning. According to authorities, Melissa Katzenberger was last seen around 11:15 a.m. at the Fred Meyer near 148th Ave NE and NE 20th St. She left the area and did not return home. Katzenberger is described...
kpq.com
Rock Climber Dies Southwest of Leavenworth
A Seattle woman is dead after passing away while climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth last week. Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld said the victim's 30-year-old climbing partner first called 9-1-1 July 19th around 9:45pm from the wall after losing sight and contact with the victim, who was still connected to the rope below.
KOMO News
Seattle sets 2 new hot weather records as temps rise above 90 for sixth day in a row
SEATTLE — Seattle on Sunday set two new hot weather records as the high temperature of 95 degrees marked the sixth consecutive day in a row with high temperatures at 90 degrees or above. The region also shattered the record of 94 degrees for this day that was set...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood family’s Make-A-Wish-Day at THE INFINITE
TACOMA, Wash., July 31, 2022 – Over last weekend on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the historic Tacoma Armory in Seattle-Tacoma, THE INFINITE, the first and largest NASA-inspired collective immersive event, hosted four young space lovers from the Make-A-Wish foundation to fulfill their dreams of experiencing space exploration. Adding to the incredible exhibit experience, THE INFINITE surprised the children and teens with a special guest, retired NASA astronaut Dorothy Marie “Dottie” Metcalf-Lindenburger.
ifiberone.com
Report: Woman’s lifeless body dangled on rope after dying from health issue while climbing in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away. Chelan County Emergency Management’s...
WATCH: Plane Flips Over After Crash Landing On Beach In West Seattle
A witness filmed the moment a small plane crash-landed on a beach in West Seattle. Mihai Melonari caught the shocking crash on camera while he was at Alki Beach on Tuesday afternoon (July 26), according to KIRO 7. The footage starts with a Cessna 150 slamming into the ocean and close to the shore, kicking up water as flips forward. Other videos show the plane floating upside down underwater, per KOMO.
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
