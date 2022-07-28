Who’s Behind the ‘9/11’ Group Protesting LIV Golf, Trump?

President Donald Trump and Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner, during the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National in New Jersey. (Getty Images)

For the past several weeks the far-left news and sports media has given a group called ‘9/11 Justice’ unlimited bandwidth to blast LIV Golf and, more recently, former President Donald Trump for hosting the season’s third tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The promotion has been relentless with no pushback, or even debate. For instance, we’ve seen no investigatory profiles or background stories on how the group got its start, or the history of its founder – which to this contrarian writer is a huge red flag. Let’s be real: if this group were criticizing a leftwing cause and/or protesting a Democrat figure, do you think the NY Times or Washington Post would be acting as a transcription service, or would they be a bit more curious about the motives?

Yesterday morning we finally got some information about the group and its president, Brett Eagleson.

In a piece by nationally syndicated writer Michael Graham, we learned that the LIV Golf-protesting group was formed just days before the first event took place in the United States.

Brett Eagleson founded ‘9/11 Justice’ twenty years after the terrorist attack, and three days before showing up to protest the LIV Golf event in Portland. (Credit: AP File Photo)

“Brett Eagleson, whose father died in the World Trade Center attack, is the president of 9/11 Justice,” wrote Graham. “He says his organization represents families still outraged that Saudi Arabia has never been held to account for its role in 9/11.

“It is an issue many families have spoken about for years.

“But not Eagleson. When he showed up in Portland, Ore. on June 30 to protest a LIV tournament at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, his organization had been in existence for three days.”

Even more curious: the week of the group’s launch, it had already placed, what Graham called, “a six-figure buy of political-style ads on local and cable broadcast stations in Oregon,” which ran during the LIV Golf Portland event.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump talks with media and fans on the 6th hole during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National GC Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, NJ. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey for LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The ads were placed by Media Ad Ventures, a political ad shop with deep ties to the anti-Trump faction of the Republican Party (e.g. Mitt Romney, John McCain, Jeb! Bush, Christie Todd Whitman).

Graham went on to ask: “Where did this brand-new organization get the money for hard-hitting TV ads, clearly produced in advance and targeting these pro golfers, on such short notice?

“And who starts a charity 20 years after the original event?”

According to Graham, Eagleson refused requests for comment, but wrote, “experts in politics and marketing know where they would start looking: the PGA [Tour].”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks at an announcement for the new WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational during an event at Shelby Farms Park on April 12, 2018 in Memphis, TN. Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Attorney and author, Gene Berardelli, was quoted in Graham’s must-read piece, saying, “The more I see the PGA [Tour] pouring a ton of money into lobbying, the more I think that it absolutely looks like a desperate astroturf campaign using politics to monopolize golf.”

Graham notes that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan used similar rhetoric to ‘9/11 Justice’ during an interview with Jim Nantz of CBS, while also pointing out the Tour’s recent lack of support for 9/11 causes.

In fact, the most recent five-year reporting period (2014-2018) shows the billion-dollar behemoth made just a single donation to 9/11-related charities – a grant of $6,520 in 2016 to Farmingdale Community Summit Council Inc.

Stay tuned. There’s much more to come.