Fortnite’s August Crew Pack will be a new Wolverine skin

Showcasing 152 Teamfight Tactics North American players, the top four overall finishers at the Set Seven Jade Cup will advance to the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the NA Astral Cup, the TFT Set Seven Jade Cup will take place over the course of two weekends. The July 30 to 31 weekend featured 128 players, with only the top 32 advancing to the Aug. 6 to 7 second weekend. A total of 32 players skipped the first weekend, including the top 24 ranked NA players according to ladder snapshots and those who qualified for the Jade Cup during the Astral Cup.

