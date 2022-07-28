Fortnite’s August Crew Pack will be a new Wolverine skin

dotesports.com
Related
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
dotesports.com
Is Project L free-to-play?
As confirmed in the developer’s latest dev diary, Project L will be free-to-play at launch and will likely feature a similar, ever-expanding content approach used by other Riot Games titles like League of Legends and VALORANT. The fighting game will have players controlling two different champions from the world...
dotesports.com
Epic Games, Steam, and Battle.net are all blocked in Indonesia
Counter-Strike, Origin and more are also on the verge of being banned. Indonesia has now banned access to popular game streaming services such as Epic Games and Steam following a failure to register with Kominfo. On July 29, Team Secret, an organization based in the Philippines, revealed that Steam, Epic...
dotesports.com
How to watch Aug. 3’s Pokémon Presents
The Pokémon Company announced on Aug. 1 that its annual showcase, known as Pokémon Presents will be taking place on Aug. 3. As expected, more news and updates about all things Pokémon will be presented, including new details for the upcoming video games in the franchise. With...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
All Guardian Angel changes in Apex Legends
Season 14 of Apex Legends is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic in quite a while. Looking to shake up the game’s meta, the team at Respawn Entertainment has made a number of sweeping balance changes, adjustments, and tweaks to help Apex feel both fair and fun. Among these changes are adjustments to some of the game’s gold gear.
dotesports.com
Lillia spots Jarvan IV doing an early drake, kills both the enemy and the monster
There are a few League of Legends champions that can single-handedly kill a dragon at level four. But Jarvan IV is likely not one of them. One League player, named nilino, was recently enjoying a game of Lillia. In a clip from that game, the player is seen finishing a low-on-health dragon at level four, which was started by Jarvan IV, who, as you probably figured out by now, ended up dying to the monster.
dotesports.com
Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Tess Everis runs Destiny 2‘s Eververse store, where players can spend their Silver or Bright Dust to acquire a rotating collection of cosmetics. Tess’ stock changes at reset every Tuesday, bringing in new offerings for players. Outside of some easily obtained consumables and the odd ornament that changes...
dotesports.com
Apex design director confirms Control will not be permanent for now: ‘The BR is what Apex is’
Apex Legends’ Control limited-time mode won’t be a permanent mode in season 14, design director Evan Nikolich confirmed in a press conference last week. The team’s focus is on battle royale gameplay, according to him, and keeping LTMs limited aims to maintain their appeal and novelty. Nikolich...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Major changes for self-res: Respawn addresses Apex community concerns over gold knockdown shield
Respawn Entertainment is introducing major changes to Apex Legends‘ gold backpack and gold knockdown shield items with season 14, including the complete removal of the latter’s self-resurrection ability. The gold knockdown shield will remain in the game, the Apex design team says, but it will no longer give...
dotesports.com
NICKMERCS has one big problem with Warzone as he settles back into the grind
NICKMERCS is not too happy with the new weapon meta in Call of Duty: Warzone. Nick has been streaming Warzone again, a game he has a love-hate relationship with, much like Fortnite. A recent update has left the popular streamer frustrated with the state of the game and, per usual, isn’t afraid to make it known.
dotesports.com
New Pokémon Presents coming this week, featuring news on Scarlet and Violet
A new Pokémon Presents presentation is set for Aug. 3, promising new information on “Pokémon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet,” the latest mainline iterations in the long-running franchise. The new video will premiere this Wednesday at 8am CT, so it will...
dotesports.com
Skull Town is reborn as ‘Relic’ for Kings Canyon’s map update in Apex season 14
The next season of Apex Legends, Hunted, is launching on Aug. 9, bringing with it a map update to Kings Canyon focused on rebuilding, rather than further destruction to the battle royale’s iconic original arena. While Thunderdome remains lost at sea, popular POI Skull Town is finally making its...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty’s new dog skin was plagiarized, artist claims
Following the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update, an artist has claimed their artwork was plagiarized and was used as a new skin released in the game. Sail Lin, a Chinese concept artist, tweeted a comparison of their artwork and the newly released “Loyal Samoyed” skin, which resembles a dog belonging to the Samoyed breed costumed with various garments. Lin claims that the skin’s concept art was stolen from the “Samoye Medical” artwork that was posted on ArtStation in December 2019.
dotesports.com
Riot is tweaking League’s Energy champions to give them ‘needed boost’ in tankier Season 12 meta
Riot Games is making an effort to buff Energy champions in League of Legends, starting with some changes coming in the game’s upcoming update, Patch 12.15. In Patch 12.15, all five energy champions are getting buffs: Akali, Kennen, Lee Sin, Shen, and Zed are set to receive a relative League boost.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7 NA Jade Cup: Standings, format, and updates
Showcasing 152 Teamfight Tactics North American players, the top four overall finishers at the Set Seven Jade Cup will advance to the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the NA Astral Cup, the TFT Set Seven Jade Cup will take place over the course of two weekends. The July 30 to 31 weekend featured 128 players, with only the top 32 advancing to the Aug. 6 to 7 second weekend. A total of 32 players skipped the first weekend, including the top 24 ranked NA players according to ladder snapshots and those who qualified for the Jade Cup during the Astral Cup.
dotesports.com
Apex gameplay trailer for ‘Hunted’ to drop tomorrow, will likely showcase Vantage, Kings Canyon changes, and new battle pass
Apex Legends announced this morning a new gameplay trailer for the new season will be premiering tomorrow. Season 14 brings a new legend, a new level cap, and changes to the game’s original battle royale map Kings Canyon. The trailer is scheduled to premiere at 10am CT tomorrow, August...
dotesports.com
No Apex August starts with a lot of people playing Apex Legends
August is here and with it comes the planned boycott of Apex Legends. The plan gained steam near the middle of season 13 on Reddit and Twitter among disgruntled Apex players. The hashtag #NoApexAugust gained mobility, with players hoping to force Respawn to reckon with broken legend abilities, hit registration issues, cheating, and more long-standing problems like the game’s audio.
dotesports.com
How to get to Borean Tundra in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic
When WoW: Classic players first begin their travels on the icy continent of Northrend, they’ll be posed with a choice between two starting zones: the Howling Fjord and the Borean Tundra. Unlike the launch of WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic, players won’t have to flood through a portal into one particular subregion of a zone. Instead, the starting experience for players of both factions will be far more spread out across the new continent.
dotesports.com
Who has the most wins in Fortnite?
Each Fortnite match is a challenge that only the fittest and the most talented can survive until the end. Competitive players spend hours perfecting their gameplay and studying their own replays to improve at Fortnite. Even then, the inherently random nature of the game guarantees that even the most-practiced players won’t win every game they play.
dotesports.com
Apex’s unloved shotgun is getting a new lease on life as Respawn shakes up the meta in season 14
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment unveiled upcoming changes to the game ahead of its 14th season, including a new barrel mod and buffs to the EVA-8 shotgun. The much-maligned EVA-8 shotgun is receiving a host of buffs at the start of season 14. The changes all focus on its speed and handling: its base fire rate has been increased, and it receives a higher fire rate increase from all levels of shotgun bolts. It can also equip standard stocks, which will make its handling and reload speed faster. Finally, it can once again use the Double Tap hop-up, which is back in the floor loot pool this season following the G7 Scout’s removal from the care package.
Comments / 0