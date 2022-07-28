Limited edition “Forever Home” mug fundraiser

www.weau.com
Eau Claire Co. family keeps love of land alive in a new way
ELEVA, Wis. (WEAU) -In a state known for its dairy products, one farm family is growing a summertime staple in the hills of western Wisconsin. For generations Andrea Nyseth’s family has called this land north of Eleva home. Her grandparents bought the land from the railroad turning it into a dairy farm.
TRACY HALAMA
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - My friend, Tracy Halama works a full-time job with the Independence School District and she runs an outdoor diner. On top of that, she is part of many organizations and is always working hard to give back to our community. Whatever she does, she gives 100 percent. She has a heart of gold when it comes to helping others. I am proud of being her friend and being part of her life path. I am very proud of the person that she is. Please give Tracy Halama the Sunshine Award.
Blues on the Chippewa
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -The 14th Annual Blues on the Chippewa runs August 4-6 at Memorial Park in Durand. The event features a number of musicians, craft fair, concessions, and more with free admission.
National Night Out to be held Aug. 2 at Carson Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Law enforcement agencies across the country are taking part in National Night Out. National Night Out is a way for communities to get to know the officers who protect them. For Eau Claire, the 28th National Night Out is being held Tuesday night at Carson Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
DENNIS BEALE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dennis Beale for the Sunshine Award. Dennis is the CEO/Founder of Power of Perception. The things that he does for this community and the children in it are beyond amazing. He works with the area school district and the children’s families he works with to try to better educate our youth by showing them all that the world has to offer them.
RITA GOSTONCZIK
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Rita Gostoncik for the Sunshine Award. I have watched Rita work for several years in healthcare. She has a big heart and her patients smile every time they see her. She goes to all lengths to help them and care for them. She is an amazing healthcare worker. Please give Rita the Sunshine Award.
Rhythm Playboys celebrate 65 years
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rhythm Playboys celebrated their 65th anniversary at the Moose Lodge, with nearly 300 people coming to dance, check out memorabilia and enjoy the band’s music. “I don’t even know how many years they’ve been coming here,” Diane Bonnin, Moose Lodge staff member, said....
Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The “Original Chicken Sandwich” is one step closer to coming to Eau Claire. On Monday night, the Plan Commission approved a site plan for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at its meeting. According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building...
One Eau Claire farmers market program aims to increase access to fresh local food
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back in 2015, the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market started the Market Match Program. It’s working to help those on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. “The Market Match Program gives people with the SNAP card or on FoodShare the opportunity...
Report shows increase in homelessness in Chippewa County in 2022
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A 2022 report shows homelessness has increased in Chippewa County. According to Chippewa County’s 2022 Mid-Year Report, at the monthly Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger meetings, participating agencies share and compile the number of individuals as well as families seeking homelessness services in Chippewa County.
SportScene 13 for Sunday, July 31st 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the midst of a losing streak, the Express look to bounce back against the Honkers. Plus, the state title pursuit for Altoona 19U legion comes to a close.
2 people hurt in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office issued a release for both crashes that happened on July 30. The first crash happened around 1 p.m. on County Highway J at Westerberg Lane in the...
Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May of 2020 in Lake Hallie is sentenced. 40-year-old Christopher Peterson is sentenced to nine months in jail with huber after 30 days and five years probation. Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with...
UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 64-year-old Randy Stewart of Chippewa Falls has been identified as the motorcycle crash victim. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County. In a press release from WSP, the crash occurred Saturday a few minutes before 5 p.m. on...
28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County Friday. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29 around 2:03 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were informed of a man lying in the road on Highway 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point.
