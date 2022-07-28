Moncks Corner man sentenced for soliciting lewd images from teen girl

www.postandcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
The perfect girls' weekend in Charleston, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Related
Calif. Woman Vanished in January, Police Just Found Handwritten Letters by Ex on Where Body Might Be
Handwritten letters believed to be authored by a missing California woman's alleged murderer may help lead authorities to the location of her body. According to KGO-TV, the family of 24-year-old Alexis Gabe were made aware of the letters Thursday, after detectives sent them a copy, detailing driving directions. Authorities believe...
Arizona Man Sentenced for Brutal Murder of Kindergarten Teacher Who Offered House as Collateral to Bail Him Out of Jail
A 32-year-old Arizona man will spend the rest of his life behind bars. He admitted that he brutally killed an elementary school teacher after she put up her house as collateral to bail him out of jail five years ago. Charlie Malzahn was ordered to serve a sentence of life...
Trial Begins For Texas Hospital Director Accused Of Killing Two Woman After Alleged Extortion
Christopher Wall allegedly gave a group of alleged sex workers nearly $8,000 after they threatened to expose his rendezvous. The next day, the women asked for more money before two wound up shot to death in the parking lot of a bank. A Texas hospital administrator charged with capital murder...
Three more charged in case of 911 operator allegedly failing to send ambulance to dying woman’s rural home
Authorities have charged three more people in connection with the 911 operator who allegedly failed to dispatch an ambulance to a Pennsylvania woman who required medical attention in 2020 and later died. A Greene County detective filed a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter against Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Allegedly Posed As Nurse, Attempted To Steal Newborn From California Hospital
Jesenea Miron is charged with kidnapping after allegedly posing as a nurse and attempting to take a newborn at Riverside University Health System-Medical Center in California. A woman allegedly posed as a nurse in an attempt to kidnap a newborn baby from a California hospital, authorities say. Jesenea Miron, 23,...
Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs
A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates
Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Mom Pleads Guilty to Killing 2-Year-Old Son by Giving Him Methadone-Laced Sippy Cup
A 32-year-old mother in Virginia this week admitted to killing her 2-year-old son by intentionally giving the little boy methadone in an effort to make him sleep, thereby causing a fatal overdose. Sherrell M. Rivera on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of felony child neglect causing serious injury in the death of Kruz Rivera, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man Accused Of Killing Mother At Sea To Inherit Her Millions Seeks Pre-Trial Release
The Vermont man awaiting trial for his mother’s high seas murder hopes to be released from federal custody. Nathan Carman, 28, is accused of killing his mother “on the high seas” in 2016 in what prosecutors say was a diabolical plot to inherit millions. He has been in jail since his arrest but, on Wednesday, Carman’s attorneys filed a motion seeking the defendant’s freedom between now and the upcoming trial, according to the Associated Press.
Mystery after newlywed bride Christe Dawson, 39, found dead in her hotel room with new husband ‘nowhere to be found’
A NEWLYWED bride was found dead in a hotel room with suspicion pointing toward the husband, who allegedly fled the scene. Christe Chen Dawson, 39, was found dead while on a luxurious Fiji honeymoon with her 38-year-old groom, Bradley Robert Dawson. Bradley is a prime suspect in Christe's murder after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
California alleged drug traffickers in massive fentanyl bust no-shows in court after release on cashless bail
Two accused drug traffickers busted with 150,000 fentanyl pills during a California traffic stop last month failed to show in court Thursday after being released on cashless bail. Defendants Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19 — released on their own recognizance less than 24 hours after their arrests with...
allthatsinteresting.com
DNA Evidence Just Helped Police Solve The 40-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Of A California Kindergartener
Police arrested Robert John Lanoue, 70, and charged him with the 1982 murder of five-year-old Anne Pham. On Jan. 21, 1982, five-year-old Anne Pham begged her mother to let her walk the three blocks from her family’s home in Seaside, California, to her elementary school. Somewhere along the way, a stranger abducted, sexually assaulted, and strangled her. Now, after 40 years, police say they have finally solved her gruesome murder — and named her killer.
In 1992, Laurie Houts was found strangled in her car. Her boyfriend's roommate — now a tech CEO — was just arrested for her murder.
A California tech company executive has been charged in the 1992 murder of his former roommate's girlfriend, prosecutors said Monday. John Kevin Woodward, the president and CEO of Readytech, was charged with the murder of Laurie Houts, a 25-year-old computer engineer who was found strangled in her car in Mountain View, the Santa Clara County Office of the District Attorney said in a news release.
Black Man Spent 44 Years In Jail After Deputy Framed Him For Rape: Lawsuit
A Black man recently freed from prison after 44 years behind bars is suing officials who allegedly framed him for attempted rapes, NBC News reports. Vincent Simmons was originally convicted for the attempted aggravated rape of white teenage sisters in 1977. He was sentenced to consecutive, 50-year prison terms. Simmons...
Texas Man Will Serve Three Life Sentences for Two Brutal Cold Case Murders and Arson Intended to Destroy Evidence
A Texas man took a plea deal that will likely see him spend the rest of his life in prison over two brutal cold case murders. Jose “Joe” Baldomero Flores III, 41, was facing the prospect of the death penalty and jury selection was set to begin on Monday, July 25 when he pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2005 and 2011.
South Carolina Firefighter Caught Shouting ‘Civil War Two!’ on Jan. 6 Gets Two Weeks Behind Bars
A South Carolina firefighter who joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, shouting “Let’s go!” and “Civil war two!” before entering the building through a broken window has been sentenced to two weeks in jail. Elliot Bishai, 22,...
Convicted Quadruple Murderer Dies After North Dakota Highway Patrol Alerted to ‘Self-Harm’ Incident Behind Bars
A North Dakota man who was serving four life sentences for murdering four people died in custody over the weekend. Chad Trolon Isaak, 48, died on the evening of Sunday, July 31, 2022, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). In a media release provided to Law&Crime, the NDHP...
Comments / 0