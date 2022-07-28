ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Moncks Corner man sentenced for soliciting lewd images from teen girl

By Steve Garrison sgarrison@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
City
Moncks Corner, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs

A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
FRESNO, TX
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Beale Air Force Base#Air Base#Violent Crime#District Court#The U S Air Force
Law & Crime

Virginia Mom Pleads Guilty to Killing 2-Year-Old Son by Giving Him Methadone-Laced Sippy Cup

A 32-year-old mother in Virginia this week admitted to killing her 2-year-old son by intentionally giving the little boy methadone in an effort to make him sleep, thereby causing a fatal overdose. Sherrell M. Rivera on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of felony child neglect causing serious injury in the death of Kruz Rivera, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Oxygen

Man Accused Of Killing Mother At Sea To Inherit Her Millions Seeks Pre-Trial Release

The Vermont man awaiting trial for his mother’s high seas murder hopes to be released from federal custody. Nathan Carman, 28, is accused of killing his mother “on the high seas” in 2016 in what prosecutors say was a diabolical plot to inherit millions. He has been in jail since his arrest but, on Wednesday, Carman’s attorneys filed a motion seeking the defendant’s freedom between now and the upcoming trial, according to the Associated Press.
VERNON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
allthatsinteresting.com

DNA Evidence Just Helped Police Solve The 40-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Of A California Kindergartener

Police arrested Robert John Lanoue, 70, and charged him with the 1982 murder of five-year-old Anne Pham. On Jan. 21, 1982, five-year-old Anne Pham begged her mother to let her walk the three blocks from her family’s home in Seaside, California, to her elementary school. Somewhere along the way, a stranger abducted, sexually assaulted, and strangled her. Now, after 40 years, police say they have finally solved her gruesome murder — and named her killer.
SEASIDE, CA
CBS News

In 1992, Laurie Houts was found strangled in her car. Her boyfriend's roommate — now a tech CEO — was just arrested for her murder.

A California tech company executive has been charged in the 1992 murder of his former roommate's girlfriend, prosecutors said Monday. John Kevin Woodward, the president and CEO of Readytech, was charged with the murder of Laurie Houts, a 25-year-old computer engineer who was found strangled in her car in Mountain View, the Santa Clara County Office of the District Attorney said in a news release.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy