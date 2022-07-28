KTWA Athlete of the Week: Taylor Sprouse, Van Buren County Baseball

This year’s Run In The Sun, a charity race benefitting a local hospice house, is set for August 6th. According to a press release, more than 150 runners and walkers are expected to take part in this year’s Run in the Sun, set for August 6th. The event, which is in its eleventh year, benefits the Hospice Serenity House. Participants will gather at the Statesmen Community Stadium in Oskaloosa, and are advised to check-in between 7AM to 8AM in order to to receive shirts and numbers for the race. After a short ceremony and the National Anthem, the 5k run and 2k walk will start at 8:30AM and 8:35AM, respectively. Following the race, there will be a post-race celebration including medals and prizes for race winners. To learn more and register, visit: mahaskahealth.org/2022runsun.

