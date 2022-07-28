KTWA Athlete of the Week: Taylor Sprouse, Van Buren County Baseball

ottumwaradio.com
Delbert Crawford
Delbert Crawford, 93, died July 29th, 2022, at the Hospice House in West Burlington. He was born on December 9th, 1928, near Selma, IA. He was the son of Wayne and Elsa Crawford. He grew up in Libertyville and graduated from Libertyville High School in 1947. Delbert enlisted in the...
John Moore III
John R. Moore, III went to be with our Lord on June 27, 2022, losing his battle with cancer. Born in Pasadena, CA to John R. Moore and Virginia Worley Moore on March 12, 1945. He lived in France from 1952 to 1953 where his only brother Ed Moore was born. Then the family moved to Morocco in 1954 and returned to Pasadena in 1960. After school he enjoyed surfing.
11th Annual Run In The Sun Set For August 6th
This year’s Run In The Sun, a charity race benefitting a local hospice house, is set for August 6th. According to a press release, more than 150 runners and walkers are expected to take part in this year’s Run in the Sun, set for August 6th. The event, which is in its eleventh year, benefits the Hospice Serenity House. Participants will gather at the Statesmen Community Stadium in Oskaloosa, and are advised to check-in between 7AM to 8AM in order to to receive shirts and numbers for the race. After a short ceremony and the National Anthem, the 5k run and 2k walk will start at 8:30AM and 8:35AM, respectively. Following the race, there will be a post-race celebration including medals and prizes for race winners. To learn more and register, visit: mahaskahealth.org/2022runsun.
Goodale Trial Date Announced
The trial date for one of the Fairfield teenagers accused of killing a teacher was announced last week. The first-degree murder trial for 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale will begin on December 5th in Davenport. Goodale, along with 16-year-old Willard Miller, are accused of murdering 66-year-old Nohema Graber in a park last year.
