ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gibbons named to Wuerrfel Trophy watch list

By FSU sports information
theosceola.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theosceola.com

Comments / 0

Related
theosceola.com

Seminoles’ Elite Camp gives prospects chance to showcase skills

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell gave his 2022 squad the day off on Saturday. However, he and his staff were busy preparing for future seasons as the hosted approximately 100 prospects at the Seminole Showcase Elite Camp, which took place at Bobby Bowden Field on Saturday afternoon. Among those...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
theosceola.com

Back to QB board: Three 2023 options for FSU

Florida State’s search for a 2023 quarterback commitment continues. Chris Parson was committed for nearly a calendar year before de-committing this summer, and Brock Glenn on Saturday picked Ohio State. FSU is recruiting Kasen Weisman (South Paulding HS), 3-Star, 1,207th nationally, 62nd QB Overall, 113th rated prospect overall at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy