Florida Man Gets 15 Years For Toddler's Death, Which He Blamed On His Elderly, Disabled Father

fox13news.com
Missing Florida mom Erica Johnson disappears after boarding Cape Coral Greyhound bus bound for Tampa: Police
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Police in Florida are looking for a young mom who had disappeared after she was last seen getting off a bus during the early-morning hours in Cape Coral earlier this month. Erica Johnson, 36, was photographed at a Southeast 47th Terrace bus stop in Cape Coral...
Florida man attacks bicycle with machete, steals man's bible
A Southwest Florida man's been arrested after attacking a person's bicycle with a machete and stealing his bible.
WESH
Wild video shows Florida woman nearly bumping into bear while walking dog
NAPLES, Fla. — A Rin doorbell camera caught a Florida woman nearly crossing paths with a bear while walking her dog outside a home in Naples. See the close call in the video above.
Trooper recovering after Cape Coral Bridge collision
Florida Highway Patrol says a Trooper was called to a crash on Cape Coral Bridge when their vehicle was hit from behind. The trooper's injuries required hospitalization.
WESH
4-year-old Florida boy gets dozens of stitches after being attacked by dog
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy is recovering at home after being attacked by a dog in Lakewood Ranch. The incident occurred Thursday morning in a driveway on Skip Jack Loop. The child’s mother, Sharifa Wright said she was inside her home when she heard screaming outside. She...
WINKNEWS.com
Accused road rage shooter in Collier County agrees to have his guns taken for a year
A man accused of shooting at an SUV and sending glass onto the driver is agreeing to a risk protection order that prevents him from having guns. Thomas Yanoti was in court on Wednesday after Cape Coral police filed the order two weeks ago. Yanoti will have to give up...
4-year-old child found wandering street alone
A four-year-old child was found wandering the streets near E. 9th Street and Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A couple walked outside of their home and saw the child, knowing something was not right. They immediately called 911 for further assistance. “I’m just glad...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff unlicensed contractor sting nets 8 arrests
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight offenders in connection with a workers’ compensation fraud and unlicensed contractor operation. The purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor licenses and engaging in construction class...
Car meet held in memory of dump truck driver killed in crash
Lazaro was a dump truck driver who was killed in a crash on Mellow Drive and Barbie Lane on Monday.
Fort Myers Police search for shooter from early Friday morning homicide
Police say 33-year-old Craig Truttling was found dead inside a pickup truck near Highland Avenue and Canal Street. Homicide detectives are still searching for the shooter.
‘I heard screaming’: Boy, 4, gets dozens of stitches after Lakewood Ranch dog attack
"He was on his way to school, and this happens."
FMPD: Homicide investigation on Highland Avenue
Officers with the Fort Myers Police Department confirmed a body was found inside of a pickup truck and it is being investigated as a homicide on Highland Avenue.
WINKNEWS.com
Death in Cape Coral classified as not suspicious
The Cape Coral Police Department has confirmed that they are on an active death investigation scene but said it is not suspicious. Police say the death investigation is taking place on SW 17th Avenue in Cape Coral. Cape Coral police said they are unable to provide any information out of...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County motorcyclist dies in crash in south Fort Myers
Troopers are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in south Fort Myers. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, it happened on College Parkway just west of Winkler Road at around 3:30 a.m. A 29-year-old man, of Lee County, was on a motorcycle traveling east on College...
Cape Coral mother found guilty of starving son wants new attorney
A Cape Coral mother charged with the death of her 18-month-old son is asking for a new attorney before sentencing.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 27
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WESH
Family, health officials give update on Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — People across the country are praying for a 13-year-old Florida boybattling a brain-eating amoeba following a trip to Port Charlotte Beach. Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family visited Port Charlotte Beach on July 1. According to a GoFundMe page, the water in Port Charlotte is "brackish," meaning it is a mixture of river water and seawater.
23-year-old in critical condition after motorcycle crashes into concrete pole
A 23-year-old Sarasota man is in critical condition after his motorcycle swerves out of control and hits a pole in Manatee County says Florida Highway Patrol.
Two women sought in early-morning 7-Eleven robberies
Lee County deputies responded to 7-Elevens on Palm Beach Blvd. and Convenience Way early Wednesday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman evicted from her apartment for missing payments while in hospital
A woman was evicted from her apartment complex for missing payments while in the hospital. Barbara Mosher said she was kicked out for being late on rent and despite getting help from a local rental assistance program but the complex still won’t let her stay. Mosher said all her...
